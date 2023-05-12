1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Philadelphia prison captured

One of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison Sunday has been captured, according to authorities.

A fugitive task force was conducting surveillance in North Philadelphia in an area where they believed Nasir Grant, 24, was staying Thursday night when they saw him come out of a home dressed as a woman, a U.S. Marshal Service official told the Associated Press.

He was arrested without incident.

Ameen Hurst, 18, who is facing four counts of murder, is still on the run.

Grant and Hurst allegedly cut a hole in a fence and escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center. They were missing for 19 hours before prison officials noticed, the Associated Press reported.

Grant was originally jailed on drug and weapons charges.

The Associated Press and NBC News contributed to this report.

