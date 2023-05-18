1 of 2 men arrested in Topeka homicide has been charged; the other is no longer a suspect

One man arrested by Topeka police in connection with a gunshot homicide committed last month was charged Wednesday while another is no longer considered a suspect.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay's office on Wednesday charged Daniel R. Gallow Jr., 24, with one count each of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder and the criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon linked to the April 18 homicide death in central Topeka of Troy Shepard, 55.

Topeka police on April 19 had arrested Christopher F. Ray, 32, in connection with crimes that included intentional and premeditated first-degree murder linked to Shepard's death.

"We never filed charges on Ray," Kagay said Wednesday. "We do not consider him a suspect in this homicide."

Gallow was arrested in case on Monday

Topeka police were called just after 3:15 p.m. April 18 to the shooting scene in the 900 block of S.W. 17th, where they found Shepard suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, said police Lt. Donna Eubanks.

Shepard was taken by ambulance to a Topeka hospital, where he later died, she said.

Gallow was arrested Monday in connection with first-degree murder and the criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, both linked to Shepard's death, Eubanks said.

Gallow spent time on community corrections supervision linked to felony convictions for aggravated battery committed in 2018 in Shawnee County and theft committed in 2018 in Douglas County, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

