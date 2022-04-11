1 of 2 men charged in 2020 Sioux Falls homicide sentenced to 100 years in prison

One of two men charged in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in 2020 has been sentenced to a century of prison time, according to court documents.

Luis Antonio Rodriguez, 28, along with Adam Christopher Sorbel, 39, both from Sioux Falls, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping and one count of committing or attempting to commit a felony with a firearm, according to court documents.

Rodriguez took a plea deal in November and pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

On Friday, Rodriguez appeared before a judge at the Minnehaha County Courthouse where he was given 100 years in prison, with 20 days suspended and credit for nearly two years in jail for the manslaughter charge, according to court documents.

Rodriguez had all his other charges dismissed.

A first-degree murder charge in South Dakota is punishable by mandatory life in prison without the chance of parole and possibly the death penalty. Manslaughter can be sentenced to up to life in prison with a parole eligibility.

What do the charges stem from?

Rodriguez's charges stem from the death of Cody Allen Schmidt, 30, from Sioux Falls, who was found shot to death the morning of Aug. 3, 2020 near a field west of Sioux Falls by Wall Lake, according to prior reporting by the Argus Leader.

Schmidt's body was found by a farmer checking on his cattle after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the area the night before.

Rodriguez and Sorbel said they planned to "scare" Schmidt after finding he'd taken Sorbel's cell phone, according to court documents.

“The plan was to strip Cody naked and make him walk naked back into town,” according to the affidavit.

Sorbel has his jury trial scheduled for July 11, 2022, according to court documents.

