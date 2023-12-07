1.2-Million-Mile Tesla Model S Has Gone Through 13 Motors And Three Battery Pack Replacements

In the U.S., most people typically drive less than 20,000 miles in a year. Germany’s Hansjörg von Gemmingen-Hornberg, however, drives well over 100,000 miles a year – and in a Tesla Model S. As InsideEVs reports, his 2014 Model S has officially crossed the million-mile mark, and currently sitting with just under 1.2 million miles on the odometer. Which, by any standard, is a lot of miles, especially for an electric car.

If you do the math, that’s more than 130,000 miles of driving every year, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that he’s no longer on the original motor or battery pack. In fact, the rear motor has been replaced 13 times, and the car is now on its fourth battery pack. Doing a little more math, that works out to one battery pack every 300,000 miles or so, which really isn’t bad. The engines in most gas-powered cars often fail before they hit the 300,000-mile mark.

