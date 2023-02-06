1 of 2 people killed in Middletown shooting identified

One of the two people shot and killed in Middletown over the weekend has been identified.

Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, of Cincinnati, died on scene of the shooting on 15th Avenue Saturday morning, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Middletown police responded to the 700 block of 15th Avenue to reports of two people who had been shot, according to a post by the police department on social media.

When they got on the scene officers found Fitzgerald and another person suffering gunshot wounds.

The other person shot was taken to Atrium Medical Center when they later died, according to our news partners at WCPO.

It is not known if anyone is in custody in connection to the shooting. The coroner’s office report indicates Fitzgerald’s death was a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.