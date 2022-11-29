1 of 2 Tarentum brothers arrested, charged in Harrison shootout

Nov. 29—One of two brothers charged in a suspected mid-October shootout in Harrison Township was arrested Monday morning.

The U.S. Marshal Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, working with police from Pittsburgh, Tarentum and Allegheny County, arrested Troy Vickers, 30, of Tarentum. A felony arrest warrant is still active for his brother, 19-year-old Brian Vickers, also of Tarentum.

According to Allegheny County Police detectives, the brothers entered a Park Avenue apartment around 1 a.m. on Oct. 13, firing several rounds into the residence. Two people inside the home, who were in legal possession of firearms and had concealed-carry permits, returned fire, police said.

No one appeared to have been injured in the incident.

Both Vickers brothers were charged with criminal conspiracy, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangering, burglary, conspiracy and firearms violations.

Troy Vickers was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, and is scheduled for a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing in District Judge Carolyn Bengel's Brackenridge court.

Anyone with information as to Brian Vickers' whereabouts is asked to call 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .