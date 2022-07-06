1,200 firefighters battling California wildfire

Storyful
Firefighters worked overnight to contain the Electra fire burning in Northern California that started on Monday, July 4.Cal Fire said the fire was 3,034 acres and zero percent contained as of Tuesday morning. Evacuation orders were issued on Monday and expanded to include more areas on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.An update posted to a Cal Fire Twitter page said, “over 128 engine companies, 22 water tenders, 33 dozers, 39 hand crews, and multiple aircraft are currently working to establish containment lines.”This video filmed by photojournalist Alekz Londos shows firefighters at the scene early on July 5. Credit: Alekz Londos via Storyful