$1,298 in restitution ordered in theft case

Mar. 2—A Cumberland County woman accused of breaking into a structure and stealing property escaped a prison sentence but is being required to pay over $1,000 in restitution during a three-year probationary period.

Alicia Dawn Turner, 42, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging aggravated burglary and theft of property of more than $1,000 and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. As part of the sentencing agreement, Turner is to pay $1,298.46 restitution to the victim and is banned from contact with the victim or the victim's property.

In other guilty pleas entered, the following took place:

—William Keith Barnes, 61, charged with driving under the influence, was scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 27 but on Feb., 23 opted to enter a guilty plea and is to serve 48 hours in jail, was fined $360 with court costs waived and was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days. The charge stems from an Aug. 12, 2020, arrest.

—Timothy Dale Ports Jr., 38, charged with burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, simple possession and driving on a suspended license, pleaded guilty to theft of property of up to $1,000 and aggravated criminal trespassing and received two suspended 11-month and 29-day sentences to be served on supervised probation. Remaining charges were dropped.

Special condition of probation is Ports is barred from having any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

The pleas stem from an April 25, 2022, burglary of a storage building and theft of tools and car parts. This case was investigated by CPD's Det. Tim Vandever and Sgt. Jared South.

—Dillon Cole Waldo, 29, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest and received a three-year suspended sentence with 30 days to serve in jail an the balance on supervised probation. Waldo is pay to pay fine and court costs and is credited with 16 days already served.

The charge stems from a flight from police on March 9, 2022.

—Mark Anthony Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of meth with intent to resale and received an six-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. All pending General Sessions Court cases are to be dismissed as part of the sentencing agreement.

Williams was arrested by sheriff's deputies who were looking for a man wanted by Loudon County Authorities on Dec. 15, 2022, during a search at a Five Oaks Dr. apartment.

