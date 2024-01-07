1.2K guns turned in during second Gun Buyback event in NM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police collected more than 1,200 guns from four locations during its second Gun Buyback event on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Gun Buyback events were held in Las Cruces, Albuquerque, Espanola and Farmington.

People voluntarily and anonymously turned in unwanted firearms and received Visa gift cards in return.

“Buybacks are intended to prevent unwanted guns from causing harm or being used to commit acts of violence,” according to a news release sent out by New Mexico State Police.

A total of 1,289 guns were collected from all four locations. The Las Cruces site collected 136 handguns and 307 rifles and/or shotguns.

Out of 1,289 guns collected statewide, 10 were reported as stolen.

“This was another proactive event where people could voluntarily turn in unwanted guns as a means to help minimize gun violence, reduce suicides, accidental deaths, and injuries where guns are involved. State Police is committed to safeguarding every community we serve, and as such, we will continue to utilize every resource we have to reduce gun violence.” said Troy Weisler, chief of the New Mexico State Police.

