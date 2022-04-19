1 of 3 bodies found in Chicago waterways over the weekend identified as Yuet Tsang, 80

One of the three bodies found in the Chicago River, which runs west from Lake Michigan, over the weekend has been identified as 80-year-old Yuet Tsang, according to police.



Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit pulled the body of a female victim from the water at 2800 block of South Eleanor on April 16 at around 10:40 a.m., the department told NextShark. Tsang was found unresponsive and dead at the scene.



A second female victim was pulled from the water at 100 block of North Riverside on April 16 at around 11:36 a.m. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.



The Marine Unit also recovered the body of a male victim from the water at 3000 block of South Fort Dearborn in Lake Michigan on April 17 at around 8:56 a.m. The victim was discovered unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.



The second female victim and the male victim have not been identified as of Sunday.



Police have not determined whether the deaths of the man and two women are connected.



Investigations into the deaths of the three victims are ongoing and pending autopsy results, police said.



NextShark has reached out to the medical examiner’s office for further comment.



Featured Image via Ken Lund (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Yeonmi Park says she was robbed by three women, bystanders stopped her from calling police

San Jose Police ID Suspect Who Targeted Asian-Owned Businesses For Vandalism

Andrew Yang Takes Lead in Run for NYC Mayor, According to Poll

Asian American Incomes See Highest Growth Over Last 15 Years