1 in 3 dating teens will experience violence in their lives. Here's how one group is helping

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and the holiday is often glamorized, painting inaccurate portrayals of relationships.

With chocolates, flowers and an expensive dinner, the celebratory holiday often overlooks the harsh reality many face, sometimes including domestic violence, sexual harassment or assault — even for teens in their first romantic relationship.

Kelley Luckett, senior director of the YMCA of Greater Louisville’s healthy relationships program, said one in three dating teenagers nationwide will experience some sort of dating violence at least once in their lives.

The cost of Valentine's Day

The holiday is quite the money maker and does extremely well in a consumerist market. An annual survey from the National Retail Federation and Proper Insights & Analytics predicts the holiday to generate $14.2 billion nationwide, according to a news release from the Kentucky Retail Federation.

Anticipated as the third most expensive Valentine’s Day in the survey’s history, consumers will likely spend a total of $25.8 billion to celebrate, similar to last year’s spending. Individually, consumers expect to spend $185.81 on average, nearly $8 more than the average Valentine’s Day spending over the last five years, according to the release.

Rather than spending money on over-priced gifts or a night out, why not invest directly into healthy relationships? Learning the communication and conflict management skills applicable to relationships is extremely important and beneficial, especially to younger populations around the middle school and high school age.

Luckett, known for her role in community-integrated health, works with youth through an evidence-based curriculum called Love Notes to ensure healthy relationship skills.

What is the YMCA Love Notes program?

The Loves Notes program, beginning in 2021, has reached over 1,000 people and works with youth populations to navigate the common challenges often faced in a relationship. While geared toward romantic relationships, Luckett said the skills learned in the program apply to all relationships.

“We’re really hoping that by giving them the tools for those conversations that we’re helping set them out on the right foot with all of their relationships,” Luckett said.

The comprehensive program begins with teaching the individual more about themselves, both about their strengths and weaknesses.

“It starts out by asking the (kid) to learn more about themselves, what their personality style is, what they want and expect from relationships. So, we talk about expectations, and we talk about baggage and the program really does a great job because with baggage,” she said. “We’re talking about not just the negative that you bring to the relationship but also the positive, and it also allows you to think about what they want to pack in their baggage and what they want to bring along instead of thinking you’re stuck with it for the rest of your life.”

In depth, the program also discusses what a relationship is, and what a healthy one looks like compared to an unhealthy one, as well as the brain chemistry behind it.

“We talk about the brain chemistry and the love chemicals that happen when you’re first falling in love and how that makes us have a natural high, which is great. That is a really great thing to feel but it’s also not a great thing to make long-term decisions during,” Luckett said. “The brain scan of somebody who’s in that early love stage is the same as somebody who’s on cocaine, so if you can image making long-term decisions while you’re high on cocaine, that’s how it really is when you’re high on those love chemicals.”

Other important topics such as planning and pacing a relationship and how to end a relationship discussed as well. In addition to consent, domestic and dating violence, human trafficking and more.

Is good to celebrate Valentine's Day?

Luckett said celebrating Valentine’s Day can be a beautiful thing, and they hope to teach their youth to seek out positive, healthy relationships.

“With LoveNotes, we want to celebrate love and we want to set them up on positive relationships but we also don’t glamorize negative relationships and we want them to be in healthy relationships and so the way that we define healthy relationships is ‘healthy for the mind, spirit, and body’ and so we want it to be healthy for all things and so our program really helps youth set up for healthy, long-term relationships,” she said. “Love is a beautiful thing; I also believe that being single until you find the right one is a beautiful thing too.”

Luckett said it's extremely important to think about what you’d want your relationship to look like, similar to the way academic and career goals are thought about.

“I often say that what I want from a relationship and what you want from a relationship are probably not going to be the same, does that mean one is right or wrong? It doesn’t,” she said. “It just means that we have different goals and values and belief systems around relationships and so really sitting down and thinking about what you want from a relationship, what you want from a partner, and what you want that to look like and then look for that kind of relationship instead of just taking any relationship that comes along, set your sights and your goals just like you do for college and career.”

Who can participate in the Love Notes program?

The Love Notes program, under a new grant-funded from 2023 to 2026, is designated for those ages 11 to 19. Under the original grant, from 2021 to 2023, the targeted ages were 14 to 24. Since the program began, over 1,000 youth have been reached with at least one component of the program. However, such community efforts have been in place much longer, and the University of Louisville played a central role in securing a place for the program on the evidence-based list.

How does the media influence relationships?

Luckett said various media forms often show an unrealistic portrayal of a relationship. Especially, the relationships seen by teens on TV or social media don't show the whole story.

"You’re not seeing the conversations about family planning methods, you’re not seeing conversations about consent or anything like that," she said. "So we talk to them a lot about just knowing what they’re seeing through the media, what they’re seeing on social media, is not necessarily realistic.”

Luckett also said technology has been substantially impactful on how youth communicate with one another.

“I believe a lot of youth and young adults, they have their conversations mainly through social media, or through texting, and so there’s also this other side of just how that communication is affecting relationships and how we’re really, sometimes we’re distancing ourselves from real connection by having this third-party connection through social media,” she said.

