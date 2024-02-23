1 of these 3 Democrats will fill in for Leezah Sun after she resigned from Arizona Legislature

Try, try again.

For the second time in a week, Democrats in a southwest Valley legislative district have chosen three people to fill a vacant seat in the House.

Steven David Chapman, Elda Luna-Nájera and Martin Quezada were the top vote-getters from a field of seven applicants for the Arizona House seat representing Legislative District 22.

The three-person slate replaces one that the district's precinct committee members created on Feb. 12 in an effort to find a replacement for state Rep. Leezah Sun, D-Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, which is responsible for appointing one of the three nominees, rejected that slate. They said the district precinct committee members missed a deadline in state law, and the state Democratic Party did not promptly notify them of the nominees. That required the board to appoint a citizen committee to start the process over again. The Democratic Party denies its notice came late.

The replacement, by law, must be of the same political party as the lawmaker who vacated her seat. Sun resigned her seat Jan. 31 in the wake of a damning ethics report that was likely to lead to expulsion. The committee found she engaged in "disorderly conduct" in various interactions, including a threat to throw a city lobbyist off a balcony.

Arizona politics: Pay raises for Gov. Katie Hobbs, other Arizona lawmakers? A new bill would make it happen

The appointee will fill out the rest of Sun's term, serving until January 2025. Chapman and Luna-Nájera said they would run for the seat in the July 30 statewide primary. Quezada said he was undecided, but was leaning against a run.

Both Luna-Nájera and Quezada were also chosen by the LD22 precinct committee members a week ago.

Chapman is a member of the Tolleson Union High School District board and touted his lifetime ties to the West Valley community. Like other candidates, he said he's ready to hit the ground running, and said he will serve the community through his legislative service.

Luna-Nájera is the president of the Tolleson Union school board. She's also an educator, working on high school programs aimed at foster and homeless youth.

She promised to bring respect and decorum to the seat, a reference to Sun's disruptive behavior.

Quezada formerly represented the area, as both a state representative and a state senator.

He leaned on his experience, noting the House just Thursday had an agenda of 122 bills that required a formal vote.

“We won’t need to adjust, we will have zero learning curve if appointed," he said, referring to himself in the third person.

Quezada also has served as a school board member and was Gov. Katie Hobbs' director of the Arizona Registrar of Contractors Office until the state Senate rejected his nomination.

It is unclear when the supervisors will meet to appoint one of the three nominees, but the board has acted quickly on recent appointments given the ongoing legislative session.

The other applicants vying for a nomination were Natacha Chavez, Robert Escobedo, Bryan Kilgore and Betsy Munoz.

Reach the reporter at maryjo.pitzl@arizonarepublic.com or at 602-228-7566 and follow her on Threads as well as on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @maryjpitzl.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Leezah Sun could be replaced by these Arizona Democrats