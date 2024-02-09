1 of these 3 Democrats will represent central Phoenix in the Arizona House

For the second time in a week, Democrats in central Phoenix have advanced three nominees to fill a vacancy in the House of Representatives.

Mark Robert Gordon, Charles Lucking and Brianna Westbrook were chosen Thursday evening by the elected precinct committee members of Legislative District 5. One of them will be the next addition to the state House of Representatives, replacing Rep. Amish Shah, who resigned as of Feb. 1.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will appoint one of the three. Earlier this week, the supervisors filled the other vacancy in the central Phoenix district when they named Sarah Liguori to replace Rep. Jennifer Longdon, who resigned at the end of January.

The supervisors moved quickly on Liguori's appointment, noting the district had been without a representative since Shah's departure to pursue his bid for Congress. The fact that the Legislature is in the midst of its regular session also spurred quick action.

Gordon is a civil rights attorney and helped found the Democratic Party's disabled caucus. He's been involved in Democratic politics for over 40 years, stretching back to working on campaigns for former state school superintendent Carolyn Warner and Gary Hart for president.

He said his experience, coupled with his skills in the legal and political worlds, make him the best pick for the Legislature.

Lucking works for a nonprofit law firm, representing tenants who face eviction. His interests are wide-ranging, but in the political realm, his goal is to ensure adequate housing and to strengthen the state's public schools.

Lucking also said he will work to expand the party's appeal to younger voters and to ensure Democrats don't lose a single seat on the 2024 ballot.

Westbrook is a consultant to a Valley technology company and has highlighted her tenacity on issues she is passionate about. She promised to advocate for the gun control measures that former Rep. Longdon championed.

Westbrook is already running for a House seat from LD 5 and was on the list sent earlier this week to the supervisors. Gordon was also nominated earlier this week.

The nomination process is not over for the Democrats. Rep. Leezah Sun, D-Phoenix, resigned earlier this month in the face of a likely expulsion from the House for abuse of office.

Precinct committee members in the Southwest Valley district will meet Monday evening to make their three picks to replace Sun.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Central Phoenix House vacancy: 3 candidates up possible LD5 appointment