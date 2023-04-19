1 of 3 Glasgow home invaders dead after homeowner shoots at them: Police

One of two men who police say broke into a Glasgow home and shot the homeowner in the "lower extremity" is dead, and the other was injured in the Tuesday night shooting.

New Castle County police were called to the first block of Clipper Court just before 9 p.m. for reports of the shooting. There, they found a 25-year-old suspect dead and the 25-year-old homeowner shot. Police began first aid on the homeowner before paramedics arrived.

As they investigated, detectives learned that two men − the 25-year-old, whom police will identify once his family is notified, and 20-year-old Nadir Everett − broke into the victim's house in a "targeted" attack. A third man, 24-year-old Malik Dennison, remained outside the home as the getaway driver, according to police.

Everett and the 25-year-old threatened the victim with a gun and "began removing miscellaneous property" from the house, police said.

As they were doing this, police said, the victim got a gun and shot at both Everett and the 25-year-old.

The 25-year-old died at the scene. Everett, who was hit "multiple times," ran from the home and was taken to Christiana Hospital by Dennison. Police arrested the men there.

Everett, of Philadelphia, was charged with numerous felonies, including assault, burglary, aggravated menacing, gun charges, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and conspiracy.

Dennison, of Newark, was arrested on all the same charges except for wearing a disguise.

Everett is still recovering in the hospital. Neither man had been arraigned yet.

