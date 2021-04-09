$1.3 million in counterfeit goods at ‘World’s Largest Flea Market’ in Texas, feds say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

An estimated $1.3 million in counterfeit merchandise was for sale at the “World’s Largest Flea Market” in Texas, federal officials say.

Federal authorities seized over 1,000 items last week in Canton during the First Monday Trade Days, a market that has more than 5,000 vendors, according to Homeland Security Investigations Dallas.

The seized items included purses, caps, shoes and sunglasses. Felony charges against people accused of selling the items are pending in the county, officials say.

“Buying and selling counterfeit items poses a significant threat to our local economy and the dedicated vendors who come to Canton for legitimate business ventures,” Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said in a news release. “We will work relentlessly with our federal law enforcement partners to prosecute anyone who sells fake items at our trade days.”

Canton is about 90 miles east of Fort Worth.

