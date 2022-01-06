1 In 3 People Are Testing Positive For COVID In Central TX: APH

AUSTIN, TX — About one in three people are testing positive for COVID-19 in Central Texas, according to Tuesday's report by Austin Public Health.

The local health authority and its regional partners reported 30 percent of last week's tests are positive for coronavirus. Officials said they administered 5,578 tests between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

From that data, health officials concluded the positivity rate among APH sites alone is more than 28 percent. At this time, the community transmission rate in Austin-Travis County continues to exceed the statewide average, authorities said.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,250 new coronavirus cases in Travis County, according to the county's COVID-19 data dashboard.

“The omicron variant continues to spread at an alarming rate in our community. It poses a significant risk to our most vulnerable populations,” said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes. “As schools and businesses reopen after winter break, infections are going to spike to unprecedented levels. We must act accordingly—wear well-fitting masks anytime you leave your home, get vaccinated and boosted.”

APH administered 2,613 COVID-19 vaccine doses last week. In all, APH has helped deliver almost 377,000 doses since Dec. 28, 2020. More than 70 percent of people five and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Travis County, authorities said.



APH said it's now more important than ever to wear masks when interacting with anyone outside of one's household to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing is encouraged, especially following the holidays, health authorities said. Testing is available throughout the region at doctor’s offices, pharmacies and APH sites. APH sites offer free PCR tests with or without appointments.

APH said workforces are already experiencing staffing shortages as a result of widespread infections, particularly, medical facilities.

"To help reserve our emergency rooms for medical emergencies, people who are asymptomatic or experiencing minor symptoms may inquire about testing options by calling 2-1-1, 877-541-7905 or visiting 211texas.org. Please don’t call 9-1-1 for testing information," APH said.

Where to get vaccinated in Travis County

-The Southeast Branch Library clinic is now exclusively open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Pfluger Hall is a new vaccination site: Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-7 p.m. (except Jan. 4, Feb. 1 and March 1)

People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.



APH clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing without appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

This article originally appeared on the North Austin-Pflugerville Patch