1 of 3 suspects sentenced for human trafficking scheme targeting underage runaways, foster children

An Orlando woman was sentenced to prison Tuesday for her role in a human trafficking scheme that targeted minors.

Now 38-year-old Shana Bryant was arrested with two other suspects in February of 2022 on human trafficking charges.

Investigators said Bryant, Tyrell Ponds, and Tracy Koger trafficked three girls- two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old- between February 2021 and July 2021 at multiple locations throughout Orange County.

The investigation started in July of 2021 when Orange County deputies responded to a local hospital after a 15-year-old girl said she had been battered by one of the suspects.

The subsequent investigation revealed human trafficking was occurring, and the deputy notified agents with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation who responded to the hospital.

Investigators said they found evidence that Koger and Bryant made money by engaging in commercial sex acts.

They said Koger and Bryant also recruited underage girls by targeting runaways, children in foster care and others by luring them with places to stay at hotels or promises of taking care of them.

Investigators said Koger and Bryant would then post the girls online for commercial sex and arrange for them to have sex with men.

Earlier this month, an Orange County jury convicted Bryant on two counts of human trafficking.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Bryant to serve life in prison for each count, the mandatory minimum for human trafficking of a minor.

In September, Koger pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Tyrell Ponds was charged with three counts of human trafficking and sexual battery. His case is still pending trial, scheduled for January 22, 2024.

