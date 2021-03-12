1 of 3 women in SF Uber driver attack arrested

The San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday one of the women seen harassing and attacking an Uber driver has been arrested.

Video Transcript

- Now, one of the suspects in an attack on an Uber driver in San Francisco has been arrested. Police say 24-year-old Malaysia King was arrested in Las Vegas. A second suspect plans to turn herself into SFPD later today, according to her attorney.

The women-- you're seeing this video here-- are accused of assaulting and harassing an Uber driver on Sunday after he told one of them to wear a mask. Police say one of them also pepper sprayed his car Uber released a statement saying it has permanently banned all three riders in this video.