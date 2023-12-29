$1.3M grant awarded to Garrett Container Systems

Dec. 29—GRANTSVILLE — Garrett Container Systems, a manufacturer of aluminum containers located in Grantsville, has been awarded a grant from the Senator George C. Edwards Fund. The $1.3 million award will fuel the company's local economic growth and the creation of additional jobs in the area, officials said.

A HUBZone-certified small business, the company manufactures aluminum storage and shipping containers, reusable air transportable deployment containers and custom kennels for the military and private businesses.

The grant recognizes Garrett Container Systems' dedication to excellence, environmental stewardship and community engagement, officials said. The funds will be used to purchase and install new equipment that will lead to increased productivity, shorter lead times and company growth through new product lines and customers.

"On behalf of the team, we want to say that we really appreciate the support that we've seen. Since 1991, we have seen the support from the community across every aspect, whether it's employees, whether it's financing or whether it's support with legislative issues," said Ken Ward, president of Garrett Container Systems. "This marks a major milestone in our company's history and we are eager to move forward with your continued support."

The Edwards Fund was created in the 2022 legislative session to catalyze economic development in Western Maryland. The legislation called for the creation of the fund and established the Western Maryland Economic Future Investment Board to review, evaluate and rate applications for funding from the program. The legislation also made the program a part of the Tri-County Council of Western Maryland, which staffs the board and administers the fund.

"Given Garrett Container's commitment to Garrett County, we will do our best to support this business," said Steve Kelley, director of Garrett County Community Development. "This award will play a pivotal role in generating and fostering economic expansion to support a sustainable future for GCS in our local community."