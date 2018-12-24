1 in 4 Americans Are Confident They'll Be Rich — But Their Finances Say Otherwise, Survey Says

Most people, if asked, would say they would prefer being rich to struggling financially. But, how many people actually think they’ll be wealthy in their lifetime? And what are they doing to make that belief a reality? To find out, GOBankingRates asked more than 500 Americans various questions about what it means to be “rich” in America.

Americans Are Confident They’ll Be Rich — But Their Finances Say Otherwise

In the survey, respondents were asked to rate their confidence in becoming rich someday on a scale of 1 to 5. Although 25 percent of people said they are “very confident” they will be rich one day, it seems that many respondents are not taking steps toward reaching that goal. When asked, “Of the following, which steps have you taken to achieve your definition of rich?” 26 percent of respondents admitted they have not taken any steps — whatever they might be.

Meanwhile, 22 percent have focused on building relationships with friends and family, and 20 percent have paid off debt. Thirteen percent said they made savings goals more of a priority, and 11 percent are investing in order to try to reach their goal. Just 8 percent have increased their annual earnings in their quest to become rich.

Many Americans Lack the Savings and Investments Needed to Grow Their Wealth

In the survey, more than one-third of all respondents said being rich is “being able to afford the life you want” — but 33 percent of these respondents aren’t doing what’s needed to afford the life they want.

Survey Question: Of the following, which steps have you taken to achieve your definition of “rich”? I haven’t taken any steps Focus on building relationships with friends and family Pay off my debt Make my savings goals more of a priority Investing Increase my annual earning/salary Responses* 33% 5% 21% 16% 14% 11% *Responses of those who define rich as “being able to afford the life you want.”

Recent GOBankingRates research sheds light on Americans’ struggle with building wealth. For example, a survey found that 58 percent of Americans have less than $1,000 in a savings account — and 26 percent have no savings at all. Furthermore, 42 percent of Americans have less than $10,000 in retirement savings. And, over 40 percent of Americans say they are not investing their money.

It seems most Americans are not yet prepared to afford the life they want. But, there could be many reasons why people lack the savings and investments needed to build wealth.

“For some, it might be because they truly are living paycheck to paycheck and can’t get ahead financially,” said Cameron Huddleston, a personal finance expert and GOBankingRates’ Life + Money columnist. “For others, as much as they say they want to be rich, they’re not making saving for the future a priority and are spending their money to live in the moment instead. Unfortunately, for many Americans, they’ve never received a good financial education — in school or at home — so they don’t know what steps they should be taking to achieve their definition of ‘rich.'”

The results from GOBankingRates’ 2018 Annual Savings Survey seem to confirm Huddleston’s insights. In the survey, respondents listed the following reasons why they’re unable to save more money each month:

31 percent said they’re living paycheck to paycheck

23 percent said they have a low salary

18 percent said they have a high cost of living

14 percent said they have too much debt

When it comes to investing, more than half of non-investors — 55 percent — said the primary reason they’re not investing is because they don’t have enough money, according to a separate GOBankingRates survey. And, when asked what would need to happen for them to start investing, 43 percent of respondents said they would also need to have less debt.

Steps You Need to Take to Grow Your Wealth

If you’re one of the 33 percent of respondents who haven’t taken any steps to afford the life you want, Huddleston recommends taking these steps to grow your wealth:

Pay off credit card debt. If you have high-interest consumer debt such as credit card debt, make a plan to pay it off. Once you’ve eliminated those monthly debt payments, you’ll free up more money to set aside in savings or to invest in income-producing assets such as real estate. Make more money. Look for ways to increase your income by negotiating a raise or getting a second job. Then, invest the additional income. Control your spending. Resist the urge to spend on unnecessary items by asking yourself every time you make a purchase whether it will move you closer or farther away from your goal of being rich. Get help. Hire a financial planner to help you create a plan to make the most of your money.

Paying off debt and saving money are important ways to build wealth, but a key component seems to be missing from most Americans’ plans to be rich. Investing was cited by just 11 percent of respondents. Putting your money to work for you — including tapping into the power of compound interest — is one of the the most effective ways to increase your wealth and eventually afford the life you want.