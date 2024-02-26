1 in 4 keep secrets from their live-in partner

Nearly one in four people have kept a secret from their partner when moving in together, according to new research. Commissioned by Lemonade and conducted by OnePoll, arecent survey of 2,000 Americans who live with their partner revealed that more secrets lie under the surface when couples make the move to share a home than might be expected. It turns out, millennials are the most likely to keep a few details confidential when taking the big step (33%), followed closely by Gen Z (27%) with baby boomers being the most forthcoming of all generations (11%). One-third of respondents who kept information hidden from their partner did so for over a year and nearly half (48%) still have private details they haven’t shared. Although the majority feel guilty about keeping a few things hidden (68%), not even half (43%) are planning to reveal all their secrets to their partner.

