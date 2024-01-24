1 of 4 men accused of Moraine drive-by shooting pleads guilty

One of four men accused of shooting at a group of people in Moraine last year is pleading guilty to charges.

Michael Guadagno, 19, entered a plea agreement on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grand Jury indicts 4 men on charges connected to Moraine drive-by shooting

As part of the agreement, one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle was dismissed. Court records indicate that he also forfeited weapons, including a rifle.

He faces up to 12 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6.

Guadagno, along with three other men, were accused of firing multiple shots at a group of people who were outside a house on Cadillac Street in September.

As News Center 7 previously reported, no one was hurt during the incident.

The car involved in the shooting was a 2012 Subaru sedan and witnesses helped Moraine police identify both it and the people inside of it. Less than an hour after the shooting, the suspect vehicle was stopped by a West Carrollton police officer.

>> ‘It’s pretty scary;’ Neighbors detail surprise, concern after Darke County train derailment

“The vehicle was seized and two of the four suspects identified in the shooting were detained and ultimately arrested from the traffic stop. Over the next 24 hours, the other two suspects were tracked down by investigators and also arrested for their involvement,” a spokesperson for Moraine police previously told News Center 7.

The three other men still have active cases in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. Jaedon Landis, 21, appeared in court Tuesday for a scheduling conference, but a trial date has not been set yet. Christian DeJesus, 19, and Noah Romero, 18, both are scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

Guadagno is the only one who remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.