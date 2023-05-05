1 of 4 midtown Atlanta shooting survivors will get to go home today

Grady Memorial Hospital gave an update Friday afternoon on the conditions of the midtown shooting survivors.

Channel 2 Action News at Noon aired the news conference live as Grady’s chief medical officer announced one of the victims will go home today.

“We are pleased to see it. She is doing very well,” Dr. Robert Jansen said.

Jansen added that two victims remain in the intensive care unit. A third victim who was in the ICU has been moved to the surgical floor after a successful surgery on Thursday. Due to HIPPA laws, Grady Memorial Hospital did not specify which survivor will be discharged on Friday.

Atlanta police responded to an active shooter at Northside Medical Midtown off West Peachtree Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the suspect, Deion Patterson, opened fire in the waiting room.

Police confirmed that Amy St. Pierre, a mother of two and an employee of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, died from her injuries. Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger survived the shooting.

On WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., Daniel’s father recounted to Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco the moment he learned his daughter, who worked the front desk, was shot.

“They said, ‘Get to my daughter.’ They didn’t tell me what was going on,” Quentin Daniel said.

Patterson’s arrest warrants detailed how the surviving victims were allegedly shot by Patterson with a semi-automatic handgun.

Glynn and Daniel were both shot in the abdomen area with Daniel suffering several gunshot wounds. Whitlow suffered a gunshot wound to her arm and Hollinger was shot in the face.

Police told Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday that Patterson was only in the medical office for two minutes before he opened fire. Exclusive video shows Patterson running through midtown Atlanta after the shooting.

Patterson eventually stole a truck at a nearby gas station on 14th Street, according to investigators. Cobb County police said license plate readers spotted the truck, which was abandoned in a parking garage near the Battery.

Hours later, neighbors at a nearby condominium complex alerted police that he could be hiding in their area. Officers found and arrested Patterson just before 8 p.m.

