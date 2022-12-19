1.4 million Ram pickup trucks recalled: Here's which other cars faced new recalls last week

Over 1.4 million vehicles, a vast majority of which are Ram, are facing new recalls, while small recalls were issued on some Chevrolet, Audi and Porsche cars..

The recalls were reported by the carmakers or by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the week of Dec. 11 through Sunday.

If you want to find out more about vehicle recalls, or see if your vehicle is being recalled, you can search USA TODAY's automotive recall database or the NHTSA database, where you'll need your car's vehicle identification number (VIN), or its year, make and model. You may also contact your car manufacturer for more information.

Here which cars were being recalled the week of Dec. 11 through Dec. 18:

Ram 2019 2500 Power Wagon truck. Certain Ram 2500 pickup truck are one of over one million Ram vehicles being recalled.

Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, is recalling certain 2019-22 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks because the tailgate may not latch properly due to misaligned tailgate strikers, meaning the tailgate can open while driving.

About 1.4 million vehicles are affected.

Affected owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail on Jan. 27, 2023, and dealers will inspect the alignment of the tailgate striker and adjust if necessary for free.

Chevrolet Malibu

General Motors and Chevrolet are recalling certain 2022-23 Chevrolet Malibu vehicles because the front impact bar of the car may not be properly welded to the front frame rail, which can result in front crash sensors not properly working and increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

At least 2,108 vehicles are affected.

Affected owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail on Feb. 6, 2023. Dealers will inspect the right and left side of vehicle's motor rail for an incomplete weld. If the bar is not welded properly, General Motors will repurchase the vehicle.

Audi E-Tron GT

Volkswagen and Audi are recalling certain 2022 Audi E-Tron GT vehicles because a retaining ring on top of the suspension strut may come loose, resulting in air loss from the strut spring. The issue may cause drivers to lose handling and control of the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

At least 96 vehicles are affected.

Affected owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail on Feb. 10, 2023. Dealers will inspect the suspension strut of the vehicle and replace it if necessary for free.

Porsche

Porsche is recalling certain 2021 Taycan, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo S, Taycan 4 Cross Turismo and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo vehicles because a retaining ring on the top of the suspension strut may come loose, dislodging the strut and air loss from the strut spring, which can lead to loss of handling and control of the vehicle.

At least 28 vehicles are affected.

Affected owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail on Feb. 10, 2023. Dealers will inspect the suspension strut of the vehicle and replace it if necessary for free.

Earlier this month: Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC and Buick

General Motors issued a recall on Dec. 7 for certain 2020-23 Cadillac CT4 and CT5, 2022-23 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, 2022-23 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban and Tahoe, 2022-23 GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon and Yukon XL, as well as 2021-23 Buick Envision vehicles because the daytime running lights not not deactivate when the headlights are on. The lights may cause a glare and reduce visibility, which can result in a crash.

The NHTSA adds the vehicles fail to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requirement under "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."

At least 740,108 vehicles are affected.

Affected owners are expected to be notified of the recall by mail on Jan. 23, 2023. Dealers will update the body control modular software or through an over-the-air update free of charge.

