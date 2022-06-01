1 in 4 MSCS schools getting new principals; new communication, safety leaders announced

About 1 in 4 schools are getting a new principal in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district's traditional schools, the 40 positions among several new hires which also include changes to the district's school safety team and its top cabinet leadership.

Superintendent Joris Ray announced the new hires Tuesday at a board meeting, pointing out the district also made leadership changes at the three Achievement School District schools in Frayser returning to MSCS from the state oversight in the fall. Most of the appointments are internal hires.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools reserved board auditorium seats for its dozens of new hires announced at a board meeting on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. New hires were announced by name by Superintendent Joris Ray and received a standing round of applause.

At the cabinet level, replacing recently departed chief of communications Jerica Phillips is Cathryn Stout, currently the editor at Chalkbeat Tennessee, a nonprofit education news website with bureaus across the country. Stout is one of a handful of the hires announced Tuesday from outside the district.

And Carolyn Jackson, recently announced as the interim leader of the district's safety and security, has become the permanent leader of the department. The previous leader, Gerald Darling, retired at the end of January after 13 years with the Memphis district.

Superintendent of Shelby County Schools Joris Ray speaks during a state-of-the-district address Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Hilton in Memphis.

“The best is yet to come,” Ray told the new hires. They received a standing round of applause in the board auditorium, where most of the seats were reserved and other meeting attendees were in an overflow room outside the auditorium.

MSCS has yet to announce the findings of a safety and security audit it announced in October after a student survived a shooting by a classmate in a school stairwell. Former Memphis Police Department chief Toney Armstrong was tasked with leading the review in October, on a contract written to not exceed $99,000 and to be complete at the end of June.

Jackson's department will include a new Deputy Chief of Safety and Security Greg Sanders. Sanders, a 29-year veteran of MPD, was previously the director of security. ; Director of Security, Terrence Riley and Director of Safety, Lakira Elliott, who have both already been working in the department.

Hickory Ridge Elementary School Principal James Gordon lines students up in the cafeteria for lunch on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

A list of the director-level central office hires, provided by the school district is below.

In March, the district required scores of school-level employees to reapply to their jobs in "fresh starts," part of a new academic restructuring Ray embarked upon a year ago. The superintendent announced dozens of new hires last summer, too. Those were also mostly internal promotions.

Of the district's 214 schools, 56 are charter schools, leaving most of the others as schools directly run by the school district. Of those, 40 are receiving new principals for the upcoming school year, the district announced.

Among them are Shenise Anderson, the current principal of Alton Elementary, which just ended its final school year and is closing as part of the district's Reimagining 901 facilities plan. Anderson will be the principal at AB Hill Elementary, where Alton Elementary students will be zoned moving forward.

Shady Grove Elementary School, a second school that just wrapped up its final year and will close, will see its recent principal, Nicholas Dominquez, as the new principal at Macon Hall Elementary.

This fall, Tennessee is returning the Frayser schools it directly oversaw to MSCS. Four schools operating in three buildings, the district's board voted to combine the schools that were in the same building. The new principals at those soon-to-be former Achievement School District schools are: Georgian Hills Elementary's new principal Derrick McIntosh, Whitney Elementary's new principal Vonda Beaty and at the newly combined Frayser/Corning Elementary, DeAnglea Graham.

All new principals are listed below.

New central office hires, as provided by MSCS:

Chief of Safety & Security: Carolyn Jackson

Deputy Chief of Safety & Security: Greg Sanders

Director of Security: Terrence Riley

Director of Safety: Lakira Elliott

Assistant Superintendent of High School: Docia Generette-Walker

Assistant Superintendent of Middle School: Daniel Jack

Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction: Amie Marsh

Assistant Superintendent of Professional Learning & Support: Tracie Scott

Instructional Leadership Director: Terrence Brittenum

Instructional Leadership Director: Yvette Renfroe

Instructional Leadership Director: Phyllis Jones

Central Office Leadership Support: Ron Schuyler

Educational Technology Director: Robert Davis II

Director of Early Literacy: Lashanda Fason

Director of HS Innovation: Keenan Sloan

Director of HR Strategic Placement: Rod Peterson

New school principals:

AB Hill Elementary: Shenise Anderson

Alcy Elementary: Eureka McAfee

Balmoral-Ridgeway Elementary: Erika Lowe

Cordova Elementary: Tonya Miller

Crump Elementary: Tiffany Curry

Double Tree Elementary: Jacqueline Brown Lewis

Frayser/Corning Elementary: DeAnglea Graham

Georgian Hills Elementary: Derrick McIntosh

Hickory Ridge Elementary: Krystal Bledsoe

Keystone Elementary: Tia James

LaRose Elementary: Staci Hendrix

Lucie E. Campbell Elementary: Michael Gee

Macon Hall Elementary: Nicholas Dominquez

Rozelle Elementary: Taurus Hines

Whitney Elementary: Vonda Beaty

Winchester Elementary: James Patton

Dexter K-8: Patrick Certion

Hamilton K-8: Quay Jackson-Porter

A. Maceo Walker Middle: Leslie Banks

American Way Middle: Larissa Jackson

Colonial Middle: Kamiah Turner

Cordova Middle: Christopher Hardiman

Craigmont Middle: LaKeisha Haywood

Hickory Ridge Middle: James Gordon

Mt. Pisgah Middle: Danielle Berry-Leach

Raleigh Egypt Middle: Dione Curry

Ridgeway Middle: Kimberly Shaw

Sherwood Middle: Markenston Jean-Louis

Treadwell Middle: Brandon Hill

Woodstock Middle: Willie Bolden

Bolton High: Brandon Poyner

East High: Pamela McKinley

Germantown High: Jon Stencel

Melrose High: Derrick Hardaway

Ridgeway High: Philip Nelson

Southwind High: John Bush

Wooddale High: LaTonja Robinson

Kingsbury Career & Technical Center: Charisse Wooding

Sheffield Career & Technical Center: Timothy Batts

Southwest Career & Technical Center: William Taylor

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MSCS getting new principals; new communication, safety leaders announced