1 in 4 people who get the coronavirus may show no symptoms but still be contagious. Here's the latest research on asymptomatic carriers.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 1 million people worldwide in just a few months. Scientists are racing to discover how it spreads so quickly.

According to the director of the CDC, one in four people may be asymptomatic carriers — people who are contagious but not physically sick.

These carriers are thought to play a significant role in the virus' spread and are the reason US residents are expected to be asked to start covering their face in public.

At least one-third of the world is under some type of lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, as governments urge social distancing to stymie the virus' spread.

That's because the COVID-19 virus is insidious.

"There's significant transmission by people not showing symptoms," Stephen Morse, an epidemiologist at Columbia University, told Business Insider.

According to Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as many as 25% of people infected with the new coronavirus may never show symptoms or fall ill — but can still transmit the illness to others.

Redfield on Tuesday told NPR that "we have pretty much confirmed" that "a significant number of individuals that are infected actually remain asymptomatic."

These asymptomatic carriers, Redfield added, are most likely contributing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus worldwide — the number of confirmed cases passed 1 million this week — and making it challenging for experts to assess the true extent of the pandemic.

"We don't know all the unidentified cases out there," Morse said. "It's mostly sicker people in hospitals who are being tabulated."

The prevalence of asymptomatic transmission doesn't bode well for global containment efforts, as Bill Gates recently wrote in an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"That means COVID-19 will be much harder to contain than the Middle East respiratory syndrome or severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which were spread much less efficiently and only by symptomatic people," Gates said.

What we know about asymptomatic and presymptomatic transmission

A worker taking the temperature of a customer at the entrance of a Walmart store in Wuhan, China, on January 27. More

The first confirmation that the novel coronavirus could be transmitted by asymptomatic people came in February, when a case study described a 20-year-old woman from Wuhan, China, who passed the coronavirus to five family members but never got physically sick herself.

A World Health Organization report about the coronavirus outbreak in China, published in February, found few instances in which a person who tested positive never showed any symptoms. Instead, most people who were asymptomatic on the date of their diagnosis (a relatively small group anyway) went on to develop symptoms later.

"The proportion of truly asymptomatic infections is unclear but appears to be relatively rare," the report authors wrote.

In the WHO study, 75% of people in China who were first classified as asymptomatic later developed symptoms, ProPublica reported. That means, technically, "presymptomatic transmission" is what's probably common.

Other research has reaffirmed these findings. A CDC study of coronavirus patients in a nursing home in Washington state's King County found that of 23 people who tested positive, only 10 showed symptoms on the day of their diagnosis. Ten people in the other group developed symptoms a week later.

"These findings have important implications for infection control," the authors wrote, adding that many public-health approaches "rely on presence of signs and symptoms to identify and isolate residents or patients who might have COVID-19."

The CDC also evaluated coronavirus patients on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined in Japan in February. Of the 3,711 people on board, 712 tested positive, but almost half of them had no symptoms at the time.

