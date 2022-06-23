1 of 4 teens in stolen vehicle dies after high-speed crash in north Abilene Wednesday

Staff report
·2 min read

A crash involving a stolen vehicle that struck a traffic pole at a high rate of speed early Wednesday morning killed one of four teenagers in the vehicle.

The 13-year-old passenger's death is the second traffic fatality in a week and the 18th in the first 5½ months of the year. Abilene has had 14 fatal crashes in 2022.

There were 16 traffic fatalities in 2021.

The crash occurred at 4:09 a.m. Wednesday at Ambler Avenue and North Treadaway Boulevard, about an hour after police received reports regarding the vehicle and four males between the ages of 13 and 15 live-streaming on social media in the vehicle.

A 13-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the hospital, according to an Abilene Police Department news release. Police Wednesday evening updated the information that the passenger was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The 13-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle was released from the hospital Wednesday evening and interviewed by police. He was charged with theft of property, evading arrest, directive to apprehend and murder and transported to the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center.

A 14-year-old male was transported to a Lubbock hospital for treatment of burns to his body. A 15-year-old male was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident began when the safety and security system on a 2018 coupe alerted police about 3:10 a.m. that the vehicle had been involved in a crash in the 1300 block of Ross Avenue. Responding officers did not locate the vehicle at that location, the release said.

About 20 minutes later, a parent of one of the teenagers contacted police about the social media live stream. The group was believed headed to the Dallas area, police said.

At about 3:50 a.m., the vehicle's owner reported it stolen from his residence in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue in south Abilene.

The teens then were suspected of being involved in a Clyde convenience store theft reported to the Callahan County Sheriff's Department at 3:57 a.m., the release said.

Abilene police located the occupied vehicle at about 4:07 a.m. in a hotel parking lot near State Highway 351 and Interstate 20. The stolen vehicle struck an officer's unoccupied vehicle, while the emergency lights were activated on another officer's vehicle.

The stolen vehicle exited the hotel parking lot and headed westbound on 351 toward Ambler Avenue, police said.

"Officers did not actively pursue the stolen vehicle," the release said.

About 2 minutes later, the crash occurred. The officers and a MetroCare ambulance crew that was nearby responded.

More: Abilene motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash Thursday, the city's 17th traffic fatality

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: 1 of 4 teens in stolen car dies after high-speed crash in Abilene

Recommended Stories

  • Three killed, three injured in car crash

    Three killed, three injured in car crash

  • Live-streaming teens crash stolen car, killing 1 and injuring 3, Texas cops say

    The 13-year-old driver is facing multiple felony charges, police said.

  • At least 3 plane passengers injured in fiery crash landing in Miami

    The Red Air flight with 126 passengers onboard took off from the Dominican Republic but suffered a crash landing due to a landing gear issue upon arrival in Miami.

  • 3 injured when jetliner crash lands, catches fire in Miami

    The crash landing of a jetliner that caught fire on the runway at Miami International Airport with 126 people on board had passengers screaming and panicking, witnesses said. “People were very frightened,” RED Air Flight 203 passenger Mauricio Davis told the Miami Herald. The fire started Tuesday after the MD-82 jetliner's landing gear collapsed on arrival from the Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said.

  • Brad Pitt says he's on 'last leg' of acting career

    Brad Pitt admitted he's on his "last leg" of his acting career. The "MoneyBall" actor began his storied career at the age of 22 years old.

  • Plane catches fire after landing at Miami airport, 3 injured

    A jetliner carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when the front landing gear collapsed, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said. The fire followed the collapse of that landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue posted on Twitter that fire crews had placed the fire under control and were mitigating fuel spillage.

  • How a Philippines plastic waste crisis spiralled

    STORY: In Gloria Molina's household goods store in the Philippine capital Manila, toothpaste, instant coffee and laundry detergent go by the handful. A regular bottle of shampoo costs around $2.While a palm-sized packet, or sachet, costs about fifty cents - even though its less than a tenth of the size.Many living on meagre wages all across Southeast Asia, and the wider developing world, consider it the better alternative. “These are our products that we usually sell out. As you can see, there's a variety of packaging, we have biscuits, coffee, candies, and bread."“Sachets are a lot easier to sell compared to other packaging like bottles because that's what we poor people can afford."A study by environmental group The Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives said a staggering 163 million sachets are used every day in the Philippines.But the pouches, made of layers of plastic and aluminum foil, aren't recyclable or biodegradable.Many are swept out to sea by garbage-strewn rivers flowing through overcrowded cities like Manila.Of all the countries releasing plastic waste into the ocean, a report from the University of Oxford ranked the Philippines at number one. Some living in the country, like Andrea Gonzaga, have begun to move away from sachets altogether. "I do understand the convenience of using single-use everything because it’s already measured and all that, but at the end of the day, it really affects the environment, and like I said it’s more cost-efficient to just purchase bigger bottles.”Legislation to ban single-use plastic items has been introduced in Congress.But that has languished despite repeated calls by environmental groups to pass it. Alternative legislation requiring consumer brands to contribute to the cost of collecting and disposing of plastic waste has been ratified and is awaiting signature from the President.Maria Rosario Garcia is one of a group of professors from the University of Santo Tomas who conducted a study on the social and environmental components of plastic pollution in Manila Bay in 2021.“In relation to the government and producers, they should modify sustainable packaging for consumer products one commodity at a time. They cannot simply stop plastic use and then look for an alternative. They can do it one at a time.”Big consumer products companies have acknowledged that plastic waste is harming the environment, and that they’re working on solutions. Still, this waste is only continuing to grow.Critics say laws regulating solid waste are inadequate and poorly enforced, leaving governments and communities struggling to address the sachet pollution crisis.The Philippines Department of Environment and National Resources did not reply to Reuters’ request for comments on how effectively laws have been enforced.

  • Fiery crash landing at Miami airport captured on video

    A passenger jet crash-landed at Miami International Airport Tuesday, causing a fire and prompting three people to seek medical attention for minor injuries,

  • WATCH: Carrier runs red light, hitting car in Norwood

    No one was injured in the crash.

  • Interstate 20 murder defendant can't explain what happened to gun

    Jordan Spraggins testified for about two hours in his sentencing trial in the murder of Steven Seth Pharris on Interstate 20 in Abilene.

  • Missing woman's remains found in Seattle

    The remains of a missing women just found near the University of Washington.

  • Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

    Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not […]

  • Brad Pitt says his Hollywood career is on its 'last leg'

    Brad Pitt said the writing is on the wall for his Academy Award-winning acting career

  • Former West Virginia lawmaker gets 3 months in Jan. 6 riot

    A former West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself on Facebook storming the U.S. Capitol and cheering on what he described as a “revolution” was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison. Derrick Evans, 37, who pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge, told the judge that he regrets his actions every day and is a “good person who unfortunately was caught up in a moment.” The Republican from Prichard, West Virginia, was sworn in as a member of the state's House of Delegates just weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that halted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory and left more than 100 police officers injured.

  • Activists demand justice for victims of anti-Asian attack at North Hollywood McDonald's drive-thru

    Dozens of supporters rallied outside a courthouse in a Los Angeles neighborhood to demand justice for the Filipino American victims of an alleged hate crime at a McDonald’s drive-thru last month. Activists stood beside the Roque family outside the Van Nuys District Attorney's Office on Friday, chanting “Justice for the Roque family” as they urged the authorities to investigate and prosecute Nicholas Weber for committing a hate crime. “We’re here to hold the government accountable for their lack of response and to demand that District Attorney George Gascon prosecute Nicholas Weber to the fullest extent of the law,” Katie Joaquin, board president of the Filipino Migrant Center, said.

  • Police say Lansing woman was last seen in May. Here's what they know

    Satoko Asada, 53, of Lansing, was last seen May 8 leaving a residence in the 800 block of Harris Street, according to a Tuesday missing person alert.

  • Petito and Laundrie families face off in civil court

    Gabby Petito’s parents are suing the family of her presumed killer, Brian Laundrie, alleging they knew about the murder and tried to help Laundrie flee justice. NBC News’ Steven Romo has more on the legal battle on display for the first time in a Florida court.

  • Colbert’s Capitol Conundrum

    Stephen Colbert opened up about what exactly happened after members of his production team were arrested by Capitol Police.

  • Decades later, ‘Torso Killer’ charged in killing at NY mall

    More than five decades after Diane Cusick’s lifeless body was discovered in the parking lot of a mall on New York’s Long Island, authorities have linked her death to the so-called “Torso Killer,” a serial killer already convicted in 11 other killings. The suspect, Richard Cottingham — believed to be one of America’s most prolific serial killers — was arraigned Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Cusick’s 1968 killing. From a hospital bed in New Jersey, where he’s already serving a life sentence for other killings, Cottingham pleaded not guilty.

  • Murder conviction overturned for Georgia dad who left his toddler in a hot car

    Georgia’s highest court overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against Justin Ross Harris, whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car.