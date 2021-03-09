1 in 4 U.S. adults has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, plus other numbers from the vaccination effort

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

More than 60 million people in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 31.3 million are fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday. The 92 million doses administered means 18.1 percent of the U.S. population has gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and Andy Slavitt, a public health official who now works at the Biden White House, breaks that down by age group.

That means about 1 in 4 U.S. adults has been inoculated and 12 percent can now, the CDC suggests, resume some semblance of a normal social life. Here are some other numbers from the accelerating COVID-19 vaccination drive:

  • 2.2 million COVID-19 shots now administered daily in the U.S., in the seven-day average

  • 0 percent of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine included in the CDC's numbers as of Sunday night

  • 44 percent of fully vaccinated U.S. adults, and about half of all adults, are anxious about re-entering normal life, according to soon-to-be published data from the American Psychological Association

  • 25.8 percent of New Mexico's population has gotten at least one vaccine dose

  • 15.8 percent of Alaska's population is fully vaccinated

  • 13.3 percent of Georgia's population has gotten at least one vaccine dose

  • 6.6 percent of Utah's population is fully vaccinated

  • 100 percent of K-12 teachers are eligible to get vaccinated in the U.S. as of Monday — "though the situation is more straightforward in some states than others," The New York Times notes

  • 312 million does (at least) have been administered worldwide in 116 countries, according to Bloomberg's tally.

The U.S. is making steady progress in its vaccination drive, Virginia Tech epidemiologist Lisa M. Lee tells The Wall Street Journal, but logistics continues to be the primary hurdle, "everything from secure and simple registration systems to directing traffic at large vaccination events."

More stories from theweek.com
7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
Iowa governor signs GOP-backed bill that limits early and Election Day voting

Recommended Stories

  • CDC offers new guidance for those fully vaccinated

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered new guidance for the 31 million individuals who have been fully vaccinated. More than 60 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can meet without masks indoors in small groups with others who have been inoculated but should avoid non-essential travel and continue to wear face-coverings in public, the Biden administration said on Monday. The recommendations come as about 30 million people, or 9.2% of the U.S. population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, according to CDC data. The United States reported a 12% decline in new COVID-19 cases last week, while vaccinations accelerated to a record 2.2 million shots per day, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data.

  • Immune interference – why even 'updated' vaccines could struggle to keep up with emerging coronavirus strains

    Nurse Natalie O'Connor loads syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty ImagesDespite the success and optimism of the new COVID-19 vaccination campaigns being rolled out worldwide, the emergence of new viral strains threatens to undermine their effectiveness. Indeed, South Africa has been forced to rethink its strategy as its initial vaccine of choice failed to provide protection to an emerging, but now dominant, viral variant. Hope is still high that the mRNA-based vaccines licensed in the U.S., with their spectacular efficacy, will continue to provide protection despite impaired targeting of new strains. The jury is still out on viral vector vaccines, like the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but early data showing a reduced effectiveness against the South African variant has raised alarms. RNA viruses, like coronaviruses, are known for their ability to mutate. With continued widespread infection, the opportunity for the virus to mutate and evade ongoing vaccination efforts remains high. Many in the scientific community have felt comfortable in the knowledge that mRNA-based vaccines can be quickly modified and redeployed. If the our current vaccines fail, we revaccinate individuals with obsolete immunity against the new strains, and play global whack-a-mole as the virus evolves. But it may not be that easy. As an immunologist who studies how antibody responses choose their targets, I am concerned that these “vaccine updates” may be less effective in patients that have already received their original shots. Immunological memory, the very thing that offers continued protection against a virus long after vaccination, can sometimes negatively interfere with the development of slightly updated immune responses. The scientific community needs to get ahead of this emerging problem and investigate vaccine approaches known to reduce the potential for viral escape. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, discusses coronavirus variants and adjusting to them. Vaccines are designed to generate immune memory In simplest terms, vaccines are a way to give your immune system a sneak peek at a pathogen. There are different ways to do this. One way is to inject inactivated versions of a virus, as has been done with polio. Another is to use noninfectious viral components such as the proteins used for flu vaccines. And most recently, scientists have found ways to deliver mRNA “instructions” that tell your body how to make those noninfectious viral components, as has been done with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19. These vaccines all train your immune system to identify and respond against critical components of a potential invader. An important part of that response is to get your body to produce antibodies that will hopefully prevent future infections, breaking the cycle of person-to-person transmission. However, it takes time for your immune system to generate those protective responses. Your immune system is immensely powerful – capable of destroying dangerous pathogens as well as your own tissue. The risk of accidentally producing antibodies that attack your own body is both very real, and potentially catastrophic. To prevent this, your immune system rigorously tests immune cells that produce antibodies – called B cells – to make sure that they are responding with high specificity to the pathogen and not your own tissue. This process can take weeks. Rushing it carries risks, and may be an important component of the manifestations of severe COVID-19. Vaccination gives your body the time to safely carry out that process – generating antibodies against the pathogen that pose no risk to your own cells. The antibodies you produce in that time will last months, and your immune system also remembers how to make them. The establishment of immune memory is a critical component of vaccines. The ability to remember what your immune system has responded against in the past gives it a significant edge when it encounters the same pathogen in the future. But what happens when the virus evolves, and that memory becomes “obsolete”? mRNA vaccines work differently than older vaccines. The specter of ‘original antigenic sin’ During a response to a pathogen, such as a virus, your immune system produces large amounts of a limited set of antibodies. Think of a virus as a car trying to run you over. You might produce one kind of antibody against the hood, one against the bumper, and one against the hubcaps that prevents the wheels from turning. You have produced three kinds of antibodies that are specific to the car, but only the hubcap antibodies will slow the car down. Your immune system will remember how to produce all three, and doesn’t distinguish between them. Now the virus-car mutates. It changes the changes the shape of the hubcaps, changes the material, or removes them altogether. Your immune system will remember the car – but not the hubcaps. The system doesn’t know that targeting the hubcap was the only important part, so it will ramp up its attack on the hood and bumper – minimizing the importance of all other responses. It may “tweak” its hubcap response, or perhaps even develop a new one from scratch, but that process will be slow and certainly of lower priority. In ignoring the new hubcap response, the immune system’s memory of the original car is not only obsolete, but actively interfering with the response necessary to target the new car’s wheels. This is what immunologists call ‘original antigenic sin’ – ineffective immune memory that hampers desired responses to new pathogen strains. This phenomenon is well documented in influenza where seasonal variants and repeat vaccinations dominate the landscape. However, this sort of interference is extraordinarily difficult to quantify making it hard to routinely study. Scientists and public health officials cannot ignore this threat in COVID-19, and must get out front of the virus. Fortunately, there is a path forward. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Multiple-strain vaccinations offer hope To combat this problem, significant efforts are being made to prioritize the pursuit of a single-shot flu vaccine, or a universal vaccine. The goal is to make a vaccine capable of neutralizing many different viral strains at once. To this end, researchers have begun making headway in the development and use of complex multi-strain vaccines, capitalizing on emerging research showing that if your immune system is presented with multiple versions of the same pathogen, it will tend to choose targets that are shared between them. Presented with a Model-T, Ford F150, and electric Mustang all at once, your immune system will often choose to ignore differences between the targets. Instead of focusing on the hood, or even the easily modified hubcaps, your immune system might recognize the shape and rubber on the tires. This altered response would not only interfere with the function of all three vehicles, but it would be targeting a region of the vehicle that is generalized. You have not created a vaccine against Mustangs, you have created a vaccine against road-based vehicles that use tires. The recent knowledge gains in influenza vaccination must be immediately applied to SARS-CoV-2. I am hopeful that the current class of mRNA vaccines will continue to provide protection against emerging strains, but this pandemic has taught us that hoping is not enough. Over the last year, governments around the world have stepped up to provide resources into the basic investigation of immune responses to COVID-19, and ongoing vaccination efforts. They had the foresight and courage to fund a new mRNA-based vaccination technology that has ushered in a new era in vaccination. Let’s build on that momentum and prioritize research into truly innovative approaches to vaccination that stand to benefit billions of people across the globe.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Matthew Woodruff, Emory University. Read more:Backlash against Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is real and risky – here’s how to make its rollout a successTwo gaps to fill for the 2021-2022 winter wave of COVID-19 cases Matthew Woodruff's research is supported by the National Institute of Health. He is also a co-founder of Jefferson's Electorate.

  • As NYC Moves to Reopen High Schools in Two Weeks, Students Are Both Torn About Returning and Weary of Staying Home

    Edward Acosta couldn’t help but notice when the number of teenagers in four of his classes started to dwindle. “I used to have 30 people. Now, it’s 20 people logging in; now it’s only 15 people logging in,” the Richmond Hill High School sophomore explained. While Edward said he wasn’t about to disappear, too, his […]

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

    The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE was able to neutralize a new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Brazil, according to a laboratory study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Monday. Blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine neutralized an engineered version of the virus that contained the same mutations carried on the spike portion of the highly contagious P.1 variant first identified in Brazil, the study conducted by scientists from the companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch found.

  • Coronavirus latest news: NHS hopes to drive vaccine uptake with text messages

    Children who receive false positive tests to be banned from class for 10 days Nightingale hospitals to close in April as virus recedes Major Covid outbreaks 'inevitable' at Channel migrant barracks Jill Kirby: Testing should open up society, not shut it down Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The NHS is to send text messages to 400,000 people, asking them to book a coronavirus jab, with reminders for those who do not come forward. As part of efforts to boost uptake, text invitations will be sent to those aged 55 and over, with a link to reserve an appointment at a mass vaccination centre or pharmacist. Health officials stressed that invitation letters would continue to be sent, and that those who preferred not to travel to the sites could wait to be invited by their GP. But they said the move could allow the programme to move more quickly through the age groups, reacting to changing vaccine supplies and filling empty slots. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Fauci says vaccine supply will "dramatically" increase in weeks ahead

    The U.S. is now administering at least 2 million shots each day.

  • Vaccinated and ready to party? Not so fast, says the CDC, but you can gather with other vaccinated people

    Nurse Nicole Chang celebrates after receiving one of the first injections of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 16 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood, California. Brian van der Brug/Getty ImagesIf you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, is it safe to gather with friends and loved ones in person? According to guidelines issued Monday by the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention, yes, fully vaccinated people can gather in small groups with other fully vaccinated people. And you can do that without the encumbrance of a mask or social distancing. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, explains the new guidelines. More than 30 million people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, meaning that a fraction of the population is immune to COVID-19. This is because vaccination with the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offers very high levels of protection against the coronavirus. However, there is still a small risk that vaccinated people could transmit the disease to others. As an infectious-disease doctor, I’ve been fielding a lot of questions from my patients as well as my friends and family about what someone is allowed to do once vaccinated. Do vaccinated people need to wear masks, socially distance and avoid travel? If you are fully vaccinated – that is, if you are more than 10 days out from receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson – you can visit other fully vaccinated people without socially distancing or wearing masks, according to the new CDC guidelines. You can even visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease without wearing masks or physical distancing. The CDC does suggest you be tested if you develop symptoms that could be COVID-19. You should then stay isolated until you are shown to be uninfected. If you are fully vaccinated, you should still avoid social settings that include multiple unvaccinated households. And, you should avoid medium to large crowds because of the increased risk. You also should continue to wear a well-fitted mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain physical distance when outside the home. Worshipping indoors at a synagogue, mosque or church is still not advisable unless all attending are vaccinated. Also unchanged are travel recommendations: The CDC recommends avoiding travel even if you are fully vaccinated. The aim of delaying travel is to protect yourself and others from the small risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, since travel on public transportation exposes you to unvaccinated people from multiple households. So in the face of continued pandemic transmission and new viral variants, we all need to remain vigilant and observe good health practices even after being vaccinated. However, it is very good news that we can prudently lift some of the restrictions that have so limited our ability to be with loved ones. This is especially good news for seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the downside of isolation. [Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s weekly science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:How and when will we know that a COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective?Backlash against Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is real and risky – here’s how to make its rollout a success William Petri receives funding from NIH, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

    New Zealand will buy additional COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday. The government has signed an agreement to buy an extra 8.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate over 4 million people, Ardern said, adding the vaccines were expected to reach the country in the second half of the year. "This brings our total Pfizer order to 10 million doses or enough for 5 million people to get the two shots needed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Ardern said in a statement.

  • Local pharmacists step up in COVID-19 vaccination effort

    They're just your regular neighborhood pharmacists, but some now wear superhero capes. Local pharmacy owners are filling in the gaps as federal, state and county authorities across the country struggle to ramp up vaccinations vital to crushing the COVID-19 pandemic. In some small towns across the U.S., an independent pharmacy is the only local place where residents can get a COVID-19 vaccination.

  • Florida is lowering age limit for COVID vaccines on March 15

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that any Floridian 60 years of age or older will be permitted to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15.

  • Women reported worse side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine than men, CDC study shows

    Women made up 79.1% of the 7,000 people who reported experiencing side effects after receiving the vaccine, including headaches, fatigue, and dizziness.

  • The Sussexes say they have the most utmost respect for the queen

    Reactions to last night’s shocking interview with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

  • 'These tech companies are getting so expensive,' Payne Capital Management Senior Wealth Advisor

    Payne Capital Management Senior Wealth Advisor, Courtney Dominguez, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down thwe meaning behind the market's tech sell off.

  • L.G.B.T.Q. People Face Increased Risks From Covid, but Many Don't Want the Vaccine

    EVIDENCE SUGGESTS THAT SOME SEXUAL AND GENDER MINORITIES — ESPECIALLY PEOPLE OF COLOR — ARE HESITANT TO GET VACCINATED DUE TO MISTRUST OF THE MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENT. At her last doctor’s appointment, Erica Tyler, who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., joked that she didn’t want to get vaccinated for Covid-19 “because another foot might grow out of my forehead. And I’m not ready for that.” Ms. Tyler, 68, a cancer survivor who has diabetes and high blood pressure, lost her wife to a heart attack nearly a year ago and has been staying home throughout the pandemic to avoid becoming infected with the coronavirus. But when the vaccine became available, she did not rejoice. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I was resistant,” Ms. Tyler said. She described feeling unsettled by the push to vaccinate minorities, especially given how Black people have been underserved or mistreated by the medical establishment in the past. “I felt that they were trying to storm people who they wanted to eliminate out of society,” she said, namely “the elderly and the Black people.” Research has shown that sexual and gender minorities, and especially people of color, are more vulnerable to becoming infected with the coronavirus and also more likely to have underlying conditions that could make them severely ill if they were to contract Covid-19. But many of the very people who are most at risk within these communities are also hesitant to take the vaccine, according to a recent study and interviews with health care workers as well as people of color who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. “There’s an overarching mistrust around vaccination,” said Anthony Fortenberry, the chief nursing officer of the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, which provides medical care to L.G.B.T.Q. people in New York City. “They’re not sure if they want to get it.” Each of the three Covid vaccines currently available in the United States has been shown to be remarkably good at preventing serious illness and death. At Callen-Lorde, Mr. Fortenberry said he has counseled patients about the efficacy of the vaccine, eventually easing their fears. “They are not quick conversations,” he said. “They are addressing someone’s personal experiences and their history of discrimination.” But not everyone has a health care provider with whom they feel comfortable sharing their concerns. “I worry that without those conversations happening, people will continue to not get vaccinated,” he said. So far about 54 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and of those nearly 28 million have been fully vaccinated. At Callen-Lorde and other medical centers that treat many L.G.B.T.Q. patients, health care workers say they have seen a higher demand for the vaccine among white patients compared to patients of color. L.G.B.T. people of color were twice as likely as white non-L.G.B.T. people to test positive for Covid-19, according to a Williams Institute study published in February. Even though Black people are more at risk for contracting the disease, concerns about the vaccine are especially prevalent among this population, experts say. In a study published this month in the journal Vaccines, 1,350 men and transgender women who predominantly identified as gay or bisexual reported how likely they would be to get a Covid‐19 vaccine. The Black participants expressed significantly more vaccine hesitancy than their white peers, the study found. Health care workers are encountering the same resistance in their patients. “Some people just literally said, ‘Well, no — Trump was involved in getting this vaccine going so I’m not going to get the vaccine,’” said Jill Crank, a nurse practitioner at Johns Hopkins Community Physicians in Baltimore. Studies show that hesitancy about the Covid vaccine occurs across all demographic groups, including those in the medical profession. About three in 10 health care workers are hesitant about getting the vaccine, according to a survey published in December by K.F.F. (previously the Kaiser Family Foundation) compared to about a quarter of the general population. Dezjorn Gauthier, 29, a Black transgender man who lives about 20 minutes from Milwaukee, said that although he is currently eligible to get the vaccine, he doesn’t want it. “Right now it’s a no-go,” said Mr. Gauthier, a model and business owner who has Covid-19 antibodies because he contracted the coronavirus last year. The vaccine’s development moved “so rapidly and so quickly, it just has me a little bit hesitant,” he said, adding that he’s also unsure about the vaccine’s ingredients. “There’s a fear in the community.” For members of the L.G.B.T.Q. community, and especially people of color, the hesitancy stems, in part, from pre-existing mistrust in the medical establishment, the experts said. The infamous Tuskegee study, which took place from 1932 to 1972, is one of the most egregious examples of racial discrimination in health care. The researchers recruited African-American men, some of whom were infected with syphilis, to observe the course of the disease. But the researchers did not disclose what they were studying or give the participants proper treatment, even as the men suffered and experienced severe health problems. The racial bias still found in medical care as well as the modern-day discrimination faced by sexual and gender minorities adds an additional burden. “The fear of being rejected is already there,” Ms. Crank said. “They may have already been rejected by their families, friends, co-workers — so it can cause a deep depression and lack of trust in anyone, including health care workers.” There are additional, different concerns about the vaccine among transgender people, advocates say, especially those who have received silicone injections or hormone replacement therapy. “How does that affect somebody who has been on estrogen for the last 20 years?” asked Maria Roman-Taylorson, a transgender person and the vice president and chief operations officer of the TransLatin@ Coalition, a nonprofit agency that provides social services to transgender, gender nonconforming and intersex people in Los Angeles. “There’s no data at all.” Dr. Kenneth Mayer, the medical research director at Fenway Health, a community health center in Boston where half of the patients identify as L.G.B.T.Q., said there’s no reason to believe that hormones or silicone would interact with the vaccine. “There’s not something intrinsic about being transgender that would make somebody more likely to respond poorly to the vaccine or have more side effects,” said Dr. Mayer, whose institution has enrolled over 200 participants in the largest, most recent AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial. Ms. Roman-Taylorson said she was initially hesitant to get vaccinated, but eventually decided to do it because she knew she needed to stay healthy to lead her agency. “I felt the benefit outweighed the risk,” she said. But, she added, “there’s some folks even within our organization who are not willing to take it because they don’t trust the process. They don’t trust how it’s been developed.” Although the vaccine was developed and manufactured quickly, “the safety steps were definitely not cut,” Dr. Mayer said, citing the independent data safety monitoring board that examines the data and the Food and Drug Administration’s stringent vetting process. “I really think this is an example of science going right,” he added. However, Dr. Mayer and others say there is a dearth of data about the L.G.B.T.Q. population. Representatives from both Pfizer and AstraZeneca said that they have not asked vaccine study participants to report their sexual orientation or gender identity. (Johnson & Johnson and Moderna did not immediately respond to emails asking about the demographic information they collect.) In addition, these categories are not included on the C.D.C.’s Covid-19 case report form, and only a handful of states and the District of Columbia have been working to collect such data when testing for Covid-19. Public health experts say vaccination is safe and that there are a number of reasons to believe that if sexual and gender minorities don’t get vaccinated, they are more at risk of contracting Covid and becoming severely ill than the general population. Last month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report concluding that gay, lesbian and bisexual people in the United States had higher rates of self-reported underlying conditions like cancer, heart disease and obesity than heterosexual people and are also more likely to be smokers. These conditions put adults at increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19, the report said. The C.D.C. says that people with these types of conditions should receive the vaccine earlier than the general population. In addition, a recent study from New York State found that Covid patients with H.I.V. had higher rates of severe disease requiring hospitalization than those without an H.I.V. diagnosis. Men who have sex with men have the most new H.I.V. diagnoses in the United States, federal data shows. Socioeconomic status and geographic location can create additional health vulnerabilities, said Sean Cahill, director of health policy research at the Fenway Institute, a branch of Fenway Health that does policy analysis, conducts research and offers educational training around the world. According to a Human Rights Campaign Foundation analysis, L.G.B.T.Q. people are twice as likely to work in frontline professions like food service and retail as non-L.G.B.T.Q. people, which can raise the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Many sexual and gender minorities live in urban areas, where physical distancing measures are harder to maintain, Dr. Cahill said. Even those who can socially distance harbor skepticism about the need to vaccinate. “My girlfriend and I live a very secluded life but wear masks and protection everywhere we go,” said Rayshawn Stallings, 30, a transgender Black man who lives in Pensacola, Fla. “No one enters our home and we have no contact with anyone other than each other. So why would we need to get the vaccine?” As for Ms. Tyler, in Brooklyn, after speaking with seven of her friends who had taken the vaccine, none of whom had troubling side effects, she changed her mind and decided to get vaccinated. She received her first dose in February and is scheduled to get the second in mid-March. “I did not want to cut short my living by having to hide in my house,” she said. “So I took a leap of faith.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Report: Packers OLB Preston Smith involved in trade discussions

    Packers OLB Preston Smith has been involved in trade discussions, according to Albert Breer of the MMQB. The Packers could save $8 million in cap space by releasing or trading Smith. Last week, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said he was expecting Smith back on the roster in 2021. Last season, Smith had just 4 sacks and 26 pressures for the Packers

  • GameStop Hires Its Biggest Shareholder and Shares Surge

    GameStop announced today that Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen will chair a newly formed committee to "further accelerate the company's transformation" and lead its customer care and e-commerce fulfillment...

  • The biggest unanswered questions from Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah

    Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan answered questions from Oprah Winfrey for hours; now it's Buckingham Palace's turn to respond to the claims. Will it?

  • Rita Wilson Reflects on Contracting COVID-19 One Year Ago in Heartfelt Instagram Post

    Rita Wilson marked the one-year anniversary of her and husband Tom Hanks’ COVID-19 diagnoses with a reflective Instagram post. “One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House @sydneyoperahouse, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19,” Wilson wrote. “I want to take a moment […]

  • Coupang Shows US Is Most Lucrative Market For Tech IPOs : Bloomberg

    South Korean e-commerce major Coupang Inc.’s (NYSE: CPNG) IPO is slated to be the largest listing by a Korean company in a decade, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: New York continues to remain in favor of the Korean e-tailer IPO backed by SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY) Masayoshi Son due to the substantial valuation premium, market liquidity, and uneven voting rights in favor of Coupang’s founder, Harvard Business School drop-out, Bom Kim. The U.S. continues to attract mega tech IPOs including 2020’s biggest debuts Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) and DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH), to Chinese e-commerce juggernauts, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD). Coupang intends to raise up to $3.6 billion in its IPO and could garner a valuation of over $50 billion, rendering it as the largest float by a Korean company since Samsung Group took its insurance unit public at home in 2010. Why It Matters: A loss-making company like Coupang would have fetched a maximum valuation of just $10 billion had it got listed in Korea, Bloomberg quoted Sookmyung University professor Suh YongGu. The country will allow loss-making companies to go public from this month. Korea does not assign high valuations to loss-making companies due to its recent tryst with capitalism added YongGu. South Korea’s stock market is less than 70 years old and is dominated by family-controlled industrial groups. Korea’s SK Group unit SK Bioscience Co. will be the latest to have a stock market presence when it goes public this month. The maker of AstraZeneca’s (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine for Korea is planning to fetch $1.3 billion ahead of its March 18 listing. Korean investors’ appetite for their homegrown entrepreneur-led start-ups will be tested in coming months with IPOs by Krafton Inc, the creator of hit game PUBG, and the leading mobile-only bank Kakao Bank, both of them being profitable firms. Coupang lost money in the last three years, recording an accrued deficit of $4.12 billion as of December. However, it succeeded in almost doubling its revenue to $12 billion in 2020 following the pandemic-led surge in online shopping. A $51 billion valuation would place Coupang amidst the five most valuable Korean companies led by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF). Korea’s other big start-ups with growing e-commerce clout, including the $58 billion Internet conglomerate Naver Corp and the $39 billion messaging apps Kakao Corp, were listed in Seoul. However, both were profitable during their IPOs and backed by entrepreneurs instead of family-controlled industrial groups like Samsung Group. Coupang’s U.S. listing will enable it to exceed the combined market value of the six family-controlled industrial groups-owned retailers attempting to expand their presence in e-commerce, including E-Mart Inc., Lotte Shopping Co., GS Retail Co., Shinsegae Inc., BGF Retail Co., and Hyundai Department Store Co. Kim, Coupang’s 42-year-old founder, will enjoy 76.7% of the company’s voting rights with just 10.2% of its outstanding shares. The Korea Stock Exchange has also endorsed the company’s choice. However, retail investors regret the opportunity to invest in the IPO as per a Seoul-based investment firm CEO Kim DongJoo. Coupang specializes in same-day or at least pre-dawn deliveries. It is also offering its warehouse staff and 15,000 full-time delivery workers $90 million in pre-IPO stock, a unique bounty at a time when deaths of a string of couriers from surging online orders have led to a national pandemonium. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSoftBank Strategy Chief To Depart Within Less Than Three Years: Bloomberg© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.