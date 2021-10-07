1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men: October is domestic violence awareness month

Oct. 7—One in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

The startling statistic, published in the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey from 2010, is a reminder that domestic violence can happen to anyone, anywhere. But there is help. While resources are available all year round, those who serve victims of domestic violence are shining an extra spotlight on the issue this month as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"Many people, it takes them many, many years before they ever seek services. Sometimes they never call the police," said Tori Miller, executive director of Crime Victims Resource Center in Austin. "A lot of times, that victim of domestic violence, they aren't necessarily looking to get their abuser in trouble. They just want the abuse to stop."

"When you look at the statistics in terms of 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men, those are pretty high," Miller said. "Probably all of us know somebody or presume that maybe somebody is a victim of domestic violence."

Miller said if someone suspects a friend or family member may be in a domestic violence situation, it is important to let the person know they are supported. Someone leaving a domestic violence situation may reach out for help and then go back to the relationship, which can be frustrating for friends or family. But giving the person an ultimatum could force them to stay in a harmful relationship, Miller said.

"When a parent finally says 'We are done. You are on your own,' it can be very detrimental," Miller said. "I think many times, parents need to step back and instead of saying we are done, say 'We are very concerned about you, concerned for your safety. When you are ready to take that step, we will be here to support you.'"

Domestic violence isn't limited to adult relationships, either. Miller said teen domestic violence is also prevalent.

Story continues

And domestic violence doesn't just include physical violence or a one-off incident.

"Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behavior that happens over a period of time," said Jeannie Thompson, director of youth programming and community outreach for the Women's Shelter and Support Center in Rochester.

It can include technology or social media abuse, stalking, spiritual abuse, economic abuse, isolation and verbal abuse such as coercion, threats and blame.

Gov. Tim Walz signed a proclamation acknowledging the "tireless work and dedication that advocacy groups and organizations have committed to ensuring the state's laws and practices protect and empower victims and survivors of domestic abuse." The proclamation also says "survivors must be believed and supported in their search for justice, which empowers more survivors to come forward and prevent further harm."

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners voiced its support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 5, with a proclamation calling on all citizens to increase awareness and understanding of domestic violence, according to a news release from the county.

Violence Free Minnesota's We Remember memorial page bears 21 names of people who have been killed in 2021 as a result of domestic violence. The first domestic violence death of the year was a triple homicide, according to Violence Free Minnesota's records.

On Jan. 30, D'Zondria Wallace, 30, and her children, 14-year-old La'Porsha and 11-year-old Ja'Corbie, were shot and killed. Wallace's ex-boyfriend has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Who to call

— The Women's Shelter and Support Center in Rochester 24-hour crisis line: 507-285-1010

— Minnesota Day One Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111 by phone, or 612-399-9995 by text

— Crime Victims Resource Center in Austin 24/7 line: 507-437-6680

10.01.21 Domestic Violence Awareness Month by inforumdocs on Scribd