Some 1,400 Ether From Ronin Exploit Is Moved to Tornado Cash, Data Show

seksan Mongkhonkhamsao
Shaurya Malwa
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

The exploiter behind Ronin’s unprecedented $625 million bridge attack from last week apparently moved some 1,400 ether to privacy tool Tornado Cash on Monday morning, on-chain data connected to the exploit's addresses show.

  • The main Ethereum address associated with the exploit sent more than 2,001 ether in two transactions to a different address – labeled “Ronin Bridge Exploiter 8” on the tracking tool Etherscan – in early Asian hours, the data show.

  • Some 1,400 ether were then sent to Tornado Cash over 14 transactions, the data apparently show. The moved ether was valued at over $4.9 million at writing time.

  • Tornado enhances the privacy of transactions by breaking the on-chain link between a source and a destination address. This allows exploiters and hackers to mask their addresses while withdrawing illicitly gained funds.

  • Over 600 ether, valued at $2 million, remains in the Exploiter 8 wallet at writing time, the data show. The main wallet that holds stolen funds has in excess of 173,000 ether, valued at over $607 million, at writing time.

  • Several thousands of ether had previously been moved to other wallets, data apparently show. Those transactions ranged from one ether to over 10 ether.

  • Ronin network was hit by a $625 million exploit last week that affected Ronin validator nodes for Sky Mavis, the publisher of the popular Axie Infinity game, and the Axie DAO.

  • The attacker “used hacked private keys in order to forge fake withdrawals” from the Ronin bridge across two transactions, as seen on Etherscan, Ronin said in a blog post on Substack.

  • Investigations are underway, with all former Sky Mavis validators said to have been replaced.

See also: So You’ve Stolen $600M. Now What?

Recommended Stories