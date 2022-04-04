Some 1,400 Ether From Ronin Exploit Is Moved to Tornado Cash, Data Show

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

The exploiter behind Ronin’s unprecedented $625 million bridge attack from last week apparently moved some 1,400 ether to privacy tool Tornado Cash on Monday morning, on-chain data connected to the exploit's addresses show.

The main Ethereum address associated with the exploit sent more than 2,001 ether in two transactions to a different address – labeled “Ronin Bridge Exploiter 8” on the tracking tool Etherscan – in early Asian hours, the data show.

Some 1,400 ether were then sent to Tornado Cash over 14 transactions, the data apparently show. The moved ether was valued at over $4.9 million at writing time.

Tornado enhances the privacy of transactions by breaking the on-chain link between a source and a destination address. This allows exploiters and hackers to mask their addresses while withdrawing illicitly gained funds.

Over 600 ether, valued at $2 million, remains in the Exploiter 8 wallet at writing time, the data show. The main wallet that holds stolen funds has in excess of 173,000 ether, valued at over $607 million, at writing time.

Several thousands of ether had previously been moved to other wallets, data apparently show. Those transactions ranged from one ether to over 10 ether.

Ronin network was hit by a $625 million exploit last week that affected Ronin validator nodes for Sky Mavis, the publisher of the popular Axie Infinity game, and the Axie DAO.

The attacker “used hacked private keys in order to forge fake withdrawals” from the Ronin bridge across two transactions, as seen on Etherscan, Ronin said in a blog post on Substack.