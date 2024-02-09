1,400+ homes and businesses lose power in Tri-Cities Friday morning

About 1,425 Benton PUD customers in Kennewick lost power at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

The outage was in the area of 27th Avenue and Ely Street in south Kennewick.

Among businesses that lost power was Yokes Fresh Market, according to people posting on social media.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known. The PUD asked that anyone who saw or heard something that might be related to help PUD crews identify the source of the outage call 888-582-2176.