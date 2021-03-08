When will your $1,400 stimulus check arrive? House looks to pass COVID plan quickly

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Summer Lin
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Another round of stimulus checks could hit bank accounts soon after the U.S. Senate passed the $1.9 trillion relief legislation on Saturday, taking the bill a step closer to reality.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said the House will vote on the package on Tuesday before sending it to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

“On Tuesday, the House will consider the Senate’s amended version of the American Rescue Plan, so that we can send this bill to President Biden for his signature early next week. Democrats are delivering on our promise to take action to defeat this virus and provide the assistance the American people need until our economy can reopen safely and fully,” Hoyer said.

The Senate passed the bill on Saturday in a 50-49 party-line vote with no Republicans supporting the deal. The House will now have to either approve the Senate’s plan, which changed some provisions from the original House version, or meet with the chamber to draft a finalized bill before it can head to Biden’s desk.

When would checks go out after the bill becomes law?

Biden said that $1,400 stimulus checks will start going out to Americans this month and that more than 85% of households will qualify to receive payments, Reuters reported.

The current version of the legislation individuals making under $75,000 and couples making under $150,000 will get the full $1,400 payment. The plan would send reduced checks to people earning more than $75,000 and $150,000 for joint filers, and cap the payments at earnings of $80,000 and $160,000, respectively, The Associated Press reported. Under the House’s bill, payments would’ve been gradually phased out and cut off for individuals making $100,000 and couples making $200,000.

If the bill is signed into law by Mar. 14, the deadline Democrats have set because it’s when enhanced unemployment benefits expire, the first round of payments would go out before the beginning of April, according to CNET.

But, when your payment actually arrives depends on how long it takes for the IRS to process the funds and the form of payment you’ve been issued.

If the bill is signed into law on Mar. 10, the first round of direct payments could be sent out the week of Mar. 17, paper checks could be sent out the week of Mar. 24 and people could receive payments through prepaid debit cards during the week of Mar. 31, CNET reported using the same timeline seen during December’s rollout of the $600 stimulus checks.

What’s next for the relief deal?

Now House members must tackle the Senate’s version of legislation that now looks a bit different than the proposal they passed at the end of February.

The Senate’s version of the legislation left out a federal minimum wage increase to $15 per hour. Senate Democrats were forced to abandon the minimum wage hike after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the provision couldn’t be passed under budget reconciliation, which allows for “expedited consideration” of legislation on spending, taxes and debt.

Democrats in both the House and Senate passed the bill through reconciliation, allowing Democrats to bypass the 60-vote requirement for advancing the legislation in the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said that House Democrats will “absolutely” pass the bill even if it doesn’t include the pay raise, calling the bill “a tremendous step forward to defeat the virus and provide relief to families and small businesses in need.”

“The House now hopes to have a bipartisan vote on this life-saving legislation and urges Republicans to join us in recognition of the devastating reality of this vicious virus and economic crisis and of the need for decisive action,” Pelosi said Saturday.

The legislation is unlikely to win bipartisan support in the House after no Republican voted for the Senate version of the bill. The deal required the support of the entire Democratic caucus in order to pass in the upper chamber, and in order to keep the vote of Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, federal unemployment benefits were kept at $300 per week instead of raised to $400 as proposed in the House bill.

Republicans have decried the cost of the bill and called for more “targeted” relief for families during the pandemic by lowering the income threshold requirements for direct payments.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said Saturday that “the Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way or through a less rigorous process,” The New York Times reported. He urged his fellow Senate Republicans to vote against the bill.

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle on How the Press Treats Royals: "Rude and Racist Are Not the Same"

    The Duchess of Sussex discussed how the tabloid scrutiny she experiences is different from the unflattering press other royals have faced in the past.

  • Why The DraftKings CEO Expects More States To Legalize Sports Betting

    DraftKings CEO Jason Robins joined CNBC on Monday to discuss the company’s partnerships with DISH Network and the UFC. Robins On DraftKings: The CEO of DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) told CNBC the sportsbook deal signed with DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) is about convenience. “The goal is to think of it from customer perspective,” Robins said. Viewers can place a bet through their phone and interact with bets on the screen. Robins said the company is very customer-centric. DraftKings recently announced an exclusive partnership with the UFC. “UFC’s been extraordinary for us,” the CEO said. Video: Watch Ark Invest's Cathie Wood talk DraftKings with Benzinga. The deal makes DraftKings the exclusive sports betting partner of the MMA company. DraftKings will get branded placement on UFC items, including mats during matches. Robins said the company has been helped by some tailwinds like people being under stay-at-home orders. Going forward, DraftKings could benefit as more states look to fight budget crunches with faster adoption of sports betting legalization in additional states, he said. The CEO said he does not expect online sports betting to ever be legal in all 50 states, pointing to some states that still do not have lottery systems in place or land-based casinos. Related Link: DraftKings Analysts Cheer Strong Q4 Sports Betting Growth And SBTech Integration DraftKings Investor Day Tuesday: DraftKings is set to host an investor day Tuesday, March 9. The company could provide more updates on its SBTech integration, which is set to happen later this year. DraftKings could also provide an updated look at the states pushing for legalized sports betting and how DraftKings will enter those states. The DISH Network deal does not have a launch date, which could be another investor day topic. DKNG Price Action: Shares of DraftKings gained 1.65% Monday, closing at $60.50. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'SPACs Attack' Weekly Recap: Looking Back On 9 Deal Announcements, Rumors And Headline NewsWhy Cathie Wood Is Bullish On DraftKings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bucs, Tom Brady working on contraction extension

    TAMPA — If Tom Brady fulfills his desire to play in the NFL until he is at least 45, it will be with the Bucs. One month after winning his seventh Super Bowl, Brady and the Bucs are working on a contract extension, as expected. It could be done sometime this week, but the two sides are believed to have a lot of work remaining because of the complexity of lowering Brady’s $28.4 million cap hit ...

  • Prince Harry's Theory on Why the Royal Family Rejected Meghan Markle & Princess Diana Is So Sad

    Prince Harry has spoken before about his fears of history repeating itself — that is, of the negative media attention around wife Meghan Markle echoing the same tragic trajectory it took with mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the media for all of her post-royal life and ultimately died in a car crash in […]

  • Up to 8 million eligible Americans yet to receive a stimulus check

    Many of those missing out are people on very low incomes

  • Iconic Photos of Celebrities Taken by Female Photographers Through the Years

    From the Obamas' White House portrait to Princess Diana's 'revenge' dress, female photographers have captured some iconic photos over the years&nbsp;

  • House prepares to pass $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan

    The Biden administration needs nearly every Democratic vote for the president's $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill. Nancy Cordes shares what the White House is doing to keep Democrats on board.

  • Sony Dates Horror Film ‘The Unholy’ For Easter Weekend

    With Easter weekend less than a month away, Sony announced today that it will be opening the Evan Spiliotopoulos’ Screen Gems supernatural PG-13 horror movie The Unholy on April 2. The feature based on the James Herbert novel Shrine joins Warner Bros/Legendary’s theatrical release of Godzilla vs. Kong which is opening on Wednesday, March 31 (and also hitting HBO […]

  • Kylie Jenner Goes Bold in a Berry-Colored Leather Coat, White Pants and Barely-There Heels that Show Off Her Polished Pedi

    The social media personality also shared a glimpse inside her impressive shoe closet.

  • HBO Responds to ‘Lovecraft Country’ Darkening Extra’s Skin Color: ‘Very Disappointed’

    "We are taking steps to ensure this doesn’t occur again in the future," the network says.

  • Meghan says she's had worse press treatment than Duchess of Cambridge – 'Waity Katie is not the same as racist'

    In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle accused the British media of racist attacks.

  • $1.9T stimulus package 'sets the tone for strong recovery’: political economist

    The Senate passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, including $1,400 stimulus checks. Stephanie Kelly, Political Economist at Aberdeen joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down how rolling out a $1.9 trillion relief bill can help the U.S. economy recover quickly and discuss advocating for more women to return to the workforce.

  • Four Vikings who could be cap casualties before free agency

    Here are four Minnesota Vikings players who could be cut in an attempt to get under the 2021 salary cap.

  • 'Justice League' producer Deborah Snyder shares how she and husband Zack overcame a wall of grief to make the 'Snyder Cut' a reality

    Snyder also revealed to Insider that she reported Joss Whedon's alleged inappropriate behavior before the movie was released back in 2017.

  • Joe Biden’s German Shepherds return to Delaware after rescue Major bites White House security guard

    Two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden have been banished from the White House after one of them bit a security guard, according to reports. Three-year-old Major, who was adopted by Mr Biden in November 2018, had what was described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security, and has been sent back to Delaware along with 13-year-old Champ. The two dogs only moved into the White House six weeks ago, but CNN has reported that they have been sent to Mr Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, possibly to stay with minders. Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, “has been known to display agitated behaviour on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security” people familiar with the situation told the network. It is not the first time that Major has caused trouble for the President.

  • Thai PM ends presser by spraying reporters with disinfectant

    Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press. After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

  • Late night hosts roast Britain's royals after Oprah's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

    "Last night, Oprah sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a two-hour prime-time special," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "We learned quite a bit," mostly that "the royal family is just as messed up as everyone else's." He recreated "the last phone call between Harry and Prince Charles" before Charles (temporarily) stopped taking his son's calls. Along with the brutal revelations, the interview was "a big event" because Harry and pregnant Meghan "revealed the baby's gender in California without burning down an entire forest," Fallon joked. And "the ratings were so big, ABC just offered the couple their own weekly show called Royal-ish." Conan O'Brien imagined the queen and Prince Charles responding to the damning allegations — kind of — on their fictional podcast. But the damage to the royal family was too big for even Bob the Builder to repair, in The Late Show's estimation. Meghan and Harry told Oprah "their real in-law problems centered around their son, Archie, especially when the palace wanted to deny him a royal title and the accompanying security detail" at the same time someone in the royal family was expressing concerns about how dark Archie's skin would be, The Late Show's Stephen Colbert said. "I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that there is a possibility — just a possibility, mind you — that this medieval selective breeding program might be racist," he deadpanned. Neither Meghan nor Harry would reveal who brought up Archie's skin tone, so Colbert played whodunit: "It's not the queen or Prince Philip, so that narrows it down to ... everyone else at the palace. It could be Charles, could be Camilla, could be the corgis — they're a bunch of bitches." "Imagine after centuries of inbreeding, all of a sudden these people are concerned about the color of a baby's skin," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "And by the way, they should hope that the kid looks more like Meghan than Harry — no offense." Prince Harry "said racism was a big part of their decision to leave — which, you know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism," he added. "It's like trying to get some peace and quiet at Chuck E. Cheese." "Harry made a number of startling accusations," Kimmel said. "The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, vigorously denied all of them, just out of reflex." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

  • In unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

    When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all. On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families. "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'" From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'" Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • At least 8 migrants were killed and hundreds more are injured after a massive blaze burned down a migrant detention facility in Yemen

    Over 170 people are being treated for injuries sustained in the blaze, and the death toll could be higher than originally reported on Sunday.