Your $1,400 stimulus check could be taken by private debt collectors before you see it

Summer Lin
·2 min read

Americans have already started seeing $1,400 stimulus checks in their bank accounts, but some may have their money seized by private debt collectors instead.

A third round of stimulus payments was included in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said checks could start rolling out over the weekend. Some people have already reported seeing direct payments in their bank accounts.

Private debt collectors couldn’t garnish stimulus checks in the previous round of payments but will be able to cash in this stimulus check, Fortune reported. That’s because the American Rescue Plan was passed through budget reconciliation instead of its own bill.

The American Bankers Association wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week asking her to support legislation preventing the direct payments from being garnished.

“It is simple to code the payments as exempt, and we believe it is imperative that Congress ensure that these next stimulus payments are treated as ‘benefits’ subject to the federal exemption from garnishment,” the letter reads. “Otherwise, the families that most need this money — those struggling with debt and whose entire bank accounts may be frozen by garnishment orders — will not be able to access their funds.”

Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said he will file legislation to protect the money from being seized from debt collectors so “families receive the $1,400 they need to pay rent and buy groceries,” USA Today reported.

Individuals making under $75,000 and couples making under $150,000 will get the full $1,400 payment, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent. The law will send reduced checks to people earning more than $75,000 and $150,000 for joint filers, and cap the payments at earnings of $80,000 and $160,000, respectively.

The third round of stimulus checks can’t be used to pay off child support debt or IRS tax debt, but could still be seized by collectors to pay off private debt, according to Garrett Watson, senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation, CNET reported. If your third stimulus check is missing and you have to claim it on your taxes next year, the IRS could use some or all of the money issued as a Recovery Rebate Credit for unpaid student loans or child support, according to the publication.

The $1,200 direct payments under the CARES Act last year weren’t protected from garnishment, but some local and state governments implemented protections anyway, according to USA Today.

“It was pretty uneven and depended on where you were living, the particular circumstances, whether or not it actually protected you or not,” Watson said, the publication reported.

Recommended Stories

  • When Will My New Stimulus Check Be Deposited?

    Now that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package has been approved, the third stimulus check — perhaps the most highly anticipated one to date — is already starting to be rolled out. Since the president signed the American Rescue Plan Act, first announced back in January, on Friday, many people on social media have already reported getting their $1,400 checks by direct deposit. The IRS confirmed this, stating that “some recipients started receiving as early as March 12.” Others, however, are still wondering when they’ll be receiving their stimulus checks. The rollout of this payment, like the two payments before it, will be a steady one. Those who are eligible to receive their $1,400 should start seeing a direct deposit from the IRS by this week, and the rollout will continue over the coming weeks. Eligible parties who have an updated mailing address on file with the IRS should be receiving their physical checks or debit cards in the mail following the same timeline as those receiving direct deposits, just as they had with the first and second checks. During the release of the first stimulus check back in March 2020, the IRS created a page called Get My Payment, which people could use to track the whereabouts of their checks. The feature, according to the IRS, updates once a day, so those curious about where their stimulus checks are will be able to regularly review its status. Get My Payment was also available during the rollout of the second stimulus check back in December. But you might get a few different responses when trying to log into the site. After you enter your social security number, birth date, address, and zip code in the Get My Payment feature, the system will show one of three messages: “Payment Status” means that either you’re approved to receive a stimulus check, your money is being processed, and it will be deposited either by the date shown or when a date becomes available; “Payment Status Not Available” means that either the IRS hasn’t processed your information yet, or that you’re not eligible to receive a stimulus check; “Need More Information” means that the payment was returned to the IRS because there was no way for the Postal Service to deliver it. People who receive this message will be able to provide their bank account information through the Get My Payment link. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?New Stimulus Bill Will Cut Poverty By One-ThirdThe Third Stimulus Check Will Be On Its Way Soon —What's In Biden's Stimulus Package Besides Checks?

  • Customers Angry Over Bank Delays On Stimulus Checks

    Wells Fargo and Chase say they won't start processing federal stimulus direct deposits until March 17, no matter how early the money lands.

  • Joe Douglas has no financial restrictions, can build Jets however he wants: report

    There's reportedly absolutely no financial restriction on Jets GM Joe Douglas this offseason.[

  • Democrats use COVID relief bill to limit state tax cuts

    Sen. Marsha Blackburn R-Tenn., joins 'The Next Revolution' to discuss federal power grab included in latest relief bill.

  • Report: Jarrad Davis agrees to sign with the New York Jets

    Davis will get $7M for one year in New York

  • Grading LB Jarrad Davis’ deal with the Jets: C

    The Jets ponied up for ex-Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis. Was it the right move?

  • Biden to Promote Stimulus Package in Key Battleground States

    • President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are crisscrossing battleground states this week to promote his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law. Biden will head to Pennsylvania on Monday and Georgia on Tuesday, two states he won by close margins in 2020, while Harris will go to Nevada and Colorado, where two Democratic senators are seeking re-election. The visits are meant to tout how the relief package will help Americans, with $1,400 direct payments to most people, extended $300 a week unemployment benefits, monthly child tax credits of up to $300, and aid for food pantries.

  • Michael Thomas with stirring farewell to retiring Drew Brees

    New Orleans WR Michael Thomas paid tribute to his quarterback, the Saints' retiring Drew Brees

  • Two Men Charged with Assaulting Capitol Officer Sicknick, Cause of Death Still Unknown

    Federal investigators charged two men with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick during the January 6 Capitol riot, though Sicknick’s cause of death remains unknown. George Tanios and Julian Khater — of West Virginia and Pennsylvania, respectively — were arrested Sunday and slated to appear in federal court Monday. Multiple media reports initially indicated that Sicknick was “murdered” by rioters after being struck with a fire extinguisher, though investigators now believe that Sicknick may have died as a result of exposure to bear spray, according to the Associated Press. The AP also reported that Sicknick’s autopsy is “incomplete” and the Capitol Police are awaiting the toxicology results to get a clearer picture. Court records reference video evidence to make the case that Khater sprayed Sicknick and other officers with what “appears to be a can of chemical spray.” “All react, one by one, to something striking them in the face. The officers immediately retreat from the line, bring their hands to their faces and rush to find water to wash out their eyes,” the criminal complaint reads. A sworn affidavit from the FBI special agent on the case stated that “all three officers were incapacitated and unable to perform their duties for at least 20 minutes or longer while they recovered from the spray.” Officers recounted to the agent that the substance was “as strong as, if not stronger than, any version of pepper spray they had been exposed to during their training as law enforcement officers.” Sicknick’s family has said publicly that they wish Brian’s death had not become “a political issue,” and that they assumed he had suffered a stroke. Sicknick’s mother Gladys told the Daily Mail that details of her son’s death were still unclear and that “we’d love to know what happened.” Sicknick’s eldest brother Ken recounted to ProPublica last month that his brother had texted him after the day’s events to say he was doing alright. “He texted me last night and said, ‘I got pepper-sprayed twice,’ and he was in good shape,” Ken Sicknick said. “Apparently, he collapsed in the Capitol, and they resuscitated him using CPR.”

  • Jarrad Davis agrees to one-year, $7 million deal with Jets

    Quick deal? Check. One-year? Check. Range of $7 million? Check. Former Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, a first-round pick in 2017, reportedly will sign a one-year deal with the Jets, according to NFL Media. The deal will have a value of $7 million. That meshes with the expectations for Davis. Though not a big deal, it [more]

  • $1,400 Stimulus Payments Hit Bank Accounts -- Use This Tool to Find Out Where Yours Is

    Want to know when your $1,400 check is arriving? Read on to learn about the IRS tool that will help track your stimulus payment.

  • Megan Thee Stallion Wore A Metallic Thong At the Grammys And It's Big WAP Energy

    Someone get a bucket and a mop.

  • US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit

    Across the United States, air travel is recovering more quickly from the depths of the pandemic, and it is showing up in longer airport security lines and busier traffic on airline websites. The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.3 million people both Friday and Sunday, setting a new high since the coronavirus outbreak devastated travel a year ago. "Our last three weeks have been the best three weeks since the pandemic hit, and each week has been better than the one prior,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Monday.

  • How To Make 5-Spice Beef & Broccoli | MYOTO Recipe | Rachael Ray

    Watch Rach show you how to make her takeout-inspired beef & broccoli with Chinese 5-spice.

  • How Long Can You Store Hard-Boiled Eggs in the Fridge?

    Find out when to keep and when to toss those eggs.

  • Winter storm closes roads in Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska

    The National Weather Service in Wyoming called it a “historic and crippling” winter storm that would cause extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions through at least early Monday. Major roads southeast of a line that crosses diagonally from the southwest corner of Wyoming to its northeast corner were closed Sunday, including roads in and out of Cheyenne and Casper.

  • Biden sending FEMA to border admits it's a 'disaster': Sen. Cotton

    GOP Sen. Tom Cotton discusses 'the Biden border crisis,' National Guard presence at the Capitol, associate AG nominee Gupta's remarks on implicit bias, and U.S.-China policy.

  • Tape of Trump and Georgia officials ‘was found in trash of investigator’s laptop’

    Leaked audio indicates former president pressured the investigator to find proof of election fraud

  • How to Claim a Missing Stimulus Check on Your 2020 Tax Return

    Good news: The recently passed American Rescue Plan Act means that many Americans will be receiving a third stimulus check in the coming...

  • Some banks won’t process $1,400 stimulus checks until Wednesday. Why the delay?

    The payments have already started hitting other bank accounts.