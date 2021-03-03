  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

$1,400 stimulus checks in COVID relief bill would phase out at $80,000 instead of $100,000, according to deal between Biden and Democrats

Nicholas Wu, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats reached a deal with President Joe Biden to limit the eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks in his $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, phasing the payments out for Americans earning over $80,000, according to two sources familiar with the deliberations not authorized to speak on the record.

The tweak is a key goal of moderates who did not want the checks to go to wealthier Americans

The stimulus checks would start to phase out at $75,000 and phase out entirely at $80,000 of income for individuals, as opposed to about $100,000 in the version of the legislation passed by the House last week. Joint filers would have their checks phase out starting at $150,000 and entirely at $160,000.

The deal also kept a federal boost to unemployment benefits at $400 a week as they were under the House bill, the sources said, though they were expected to run through the end of August, rather than September as some progressives like Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., had advocated.

The compromise clears the way for the Senate to push forward on the bill. They could take a procedural vote to begin debate on the bill as soon as Wednesday evening, meaning the bill could pass the full Senate by the end of the week. Democrats aim to pass the bill through the Senate and back again through the House by mid-March, when the current federal boost to unemployment benefits expires.

Some Senate Democrats signaled they would support the compromise.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., a member of Senate Democratic leadership, told reporters it would be a “reasonable compromise” to phase out the checks faster.

But Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., told reporters, “I think the package as it was originally crafted is good to go.”

More: Poll: Americans are more interested in getting stimulus than in seeing bipartisanship support for bill

Moderate Senate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., had pushed Biden to tighten the eligibility for the checks and had huddled with the president earlier in the week. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., described their conversation as a discussion on better “targeting” the spending in the bill.

Manchin had originally pushed for the checks to phase out after $50,000 of income, though the House ultimately drafted a $75,000 threshold.

More: Biden's COVID-19 relief plan includes a child tax credit boost popular with Democrats but a 'nightmare' to Republicans

More: Live stimulus updates: Senate braces for marathon debate on Joe Biden's COVID relief plan

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID stimulus checks to phase out at $80K income, according to deal

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats agree to narrow who gets $1,400 checks in COVID-19 relief bill

    The Senate version of the pandemic-related aid package kicks off a race to finish the bill before March 14.

  • So, When Is That Third Stimulus Check Going To Actually Come?

    The next COVID relief bill is currently being negotiated in the Senate after passing the House late last Friday. It contains $1,400 stimulus checks to individuals making over $75,000 per year ($112,500 for heads of households and $150,000 for couples), though the amount phases out completely for individuals making over $100,000 per year ($150,000 for heads of households $200,000 for couples) — but even that qualifying income level might get further diminished. After talks with some top Senate Democrats, it seems that President Biden has just agreed to lower the point at which the checks disappear to $80,000 for single filers and $160,000 for couples: Biden agrees to phase out checks faster, per Dem source: pic.twitter.com/00WTBgcSPJ— Erica Werner (@ericawerner) March 3, 2021 Centrist Democrats are also asking for just a $300/week federal unemployment boost, instead of the $400/week that’s currently in the bill. These significant modifications are particularly of note because of the way in which time is of the essence: The relief bill must pass before March 14 to avoid unemployment benefits from expiring, and the Senate may be voting on the bill later today. This story was originally published on February 26, 2021. According to a Twitter account called @WaitingOnBiden, today is the 38th day that President Biden has not sent $2,000 stimulus payments to Americans, something he promised he would usher out immediately after he assumed office. The last relief bill passed in December, while Trump was still president. The relief bill before that was passed in late March 2020, and now we’re just a few days away from March 2021. The good news is that the House is finally voting on the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan today, which includes a $1,400 stimulus payment to those who fall within the income limits. It will pass in the Democrat-controlled House, and it is likely to pass in the Senate through a process called budget reconciliation, which essentially allows lawmakers to pass fiscal bills more quickly because it only requires a simple majority to pass, instead of 60 votes. Beyond the stimulus payments, the relief bill also contains a $400 per week federal unemployment boost. The current set of federal unemployment provisions are set to expire by March 14, essentially giving Congress a hard deadline by which to pass the relief bill. While $1.9 trillion might sound like a lot, economists generally agree that the government should spend as much as it needs to help its citizens — that is its mandate, after all — without handwringing over what-ifs such as inflation or “overheating” the economy. The bad news, though, is that a key part of the relief bill — a $15 federal minimum wage hike — will likely not be included. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled yesterday that the inclusion of a minimum wage raise broke the rules of what can and can’t be included in a reconciliation bill. But what is a Parliamentarian, you ask? Turns out, it is not someone who only smokes Parliaments. The Parliamentarian is a non-partisan advisor who interprets rules and precedents within the Senate. It is an appointment and not an elected position. The Senate also doesn’t have to listen to the Parliamentarian’s rulings; the “presiding officer” of the Senate — in other words, the Vice President — can ignore the Parliamentarian. There’s precedent for that. According to Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein, however, Vice President Harris will not be overruling MacDonough. That means that the minimum wage provision will be removed from the bill in the Senate and return to the House for another vote. It also means that any attempt to raise the federal minimum wage — which has not been raised since 2009 and remains at $7.25 — will need to be introduced in a standalone bill that won’t be able to pass via budget reconciliation, needing to clear the bar of 60 votes. Top Democrats have already announced an alternate plan that would impose a 5% tax on big corporations if they don’t raise their wages and even tax credits for small businesses that do raise wages. But some economists are concerned that a tax disincentive, or tax credits, would not do enough to actually raise wages for a broad swath of workers. While many conservatives have bristled at the idea of a $15 federal minimum wage, American wages have generally remained at a standstill for decades. If the minimum wage had kept pace with workers’ productivity and inflation, it would be around $20 per hour right now. We also need to acknowledge the huge impact a minimum wage hike would have on the people who have been most harmed by the pandemic. The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) recently released an analysis of wages in the past year and found that average, inflation-adjusted wages in the U.S. had actually gone up in 2020. Great news, right? Wrong. The EPI found that average wages had increased because the makeup of the American workforce had changed so drastically — a huge proportion of those who lost their jobs during the pandemic were those making low wages, or around $14 per hour or less. In contrast, people making $25 per hour and above actually saw job gains overall in 2020. With so many low-wage jobs having disappeared, we get the illusion that there’s been progress instead of a downslide. A $15 minimum wage would be life-changing to so many Americans, and its exclusion from the next stimulus bill is an enormous disappointment. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?New Stimulus Checks Will Go Out To Fewer PeopleWhat To Know About Biden's COVID-19 Relief PlanBiden Is Making Sweeping Changes To Minimum Wage

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate braces for marathon debate on Joe Biden's COVID relief plan

    Sen. Chuck Schumer said Democrats would be "on track" to pass the bill by March 14, when a federal boost to unemployment benefits expires.

  • 10 Democrats push Biden for recurring stimulus checks after $1.9T bill passed

    Several Senate Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to support regular direct relief payments as millions of Americans continue to face economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Ten U.S. senators said in a letter to the White House released on Tuesday that the federal government should provide recurring checks to low-income families until COVID-19 is over. “Families should not be at the mercy of constantly-shifting legislative timelines and ad hoc solutions,” the Senate Democrats said.

  • Luckily for Cowboys, cornerback, OT seen as strengths of 2021 draft

    In the 2021 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys could be hunting for both cornerback and offensive tackle are positions they could use help in.

  • Stimulus checks: White House agrees to tighten eligibility rules for $1,400 direct payments: sources

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita, Zack Guzman, and Jessica Smith discuss what to expect from the Senate today.

  • Capitol Police warn militia group may be planning to breach the Capitol on Thursday

    Nearly two months after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, officials are warning a militia group may be plotting another breach. The U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday it has obtained intelligence "that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group" on March 4. Backers of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory falsely believe former President Donald Trump will actually be sworn into office for a second term on March 4, despite losing the 2020 presidential election. "Our department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol," Capitol Police said. "We are taking the intelligence seriously." Officials previously said they would "enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4," due to "concerning information and intelligence" surrounding that date, ABC News reports. This comes after the acting chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman, warned Congress there are militia groups who were present at the Jan. 6 riot who "want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible" when President Biden addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time. Because of this, Pittman said it's necessary for Capitol Police to "maintain its enhanced and robust security posture," including fencing and National Guard presence. The date for that address by Biden hasn't yet been decided. House of Representatives Acting Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett has also reportedly raised concerns about March 4 threats, with CNN reporting he sent a letter to lawmakers on Wednesday warning of Capitol Police's "new and concerning information and intelligence indicating additional interest in the Capitol" by a militia group on March 4 through March 6. Blodgett, CNN notes, previously told members this week there was "no indication" that any groups were coming to Washington, D.C. to protest or "commit acts of violence." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceGermany's vaccine rollout has a healthcare.gov problemThe biggest jazz star you've never heard of

  • Democrats Again Limit Who Will Receive A Stimulus Check

    Some higher-earning households would miss out on partial COVID-19 relief payments worth thousands of dollars.

  • Three intoxicated drivers hit each other in fiery highway crash, Wisconsin cops say

    All three drivers were intoxicated in a Wisconsin highway crash, police say.

  • Your next stimulus check faces another big vote — what's the timing now?

    The direct payments and other aid could move even closer this week.

  • Biden's COVID-19 relief plan includes a child tax credit boost popular with Democrats but a 'nightmare' to Republicans

    Democrats' proposal would expand the tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600 and expand eligibility to more families.

  • 'Very sad': At least 13 dead after truck slams into SUV carrying 25 near US-Mexico border

    At least 13 people died after an SUV with 25 passengers collided with a semitruck full of gravel near the U.S.-Mexican border in California.

  • Abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed by kidnappers

    Tearful parents embraced their daughters, as all 279 schoolgirls kidnapped in northwest Nigeria were freed by their abductors, the state governor announced on Tuesday (March 2).Reuters journalists saw dozens of teenage girls, wearing blue head coverings and face masks, filling up a government hall.Most appeared to be unharmed, but at least a dozen were sent to hospital for treatment.Umma Abubakar recalls her experience:"Most of us got injured on our feet and we could not continue trekking, so they (their captors) said they will shoot anybody who did not continue to walk. We walked across a river and they hid us and let us sleep under shrubs in a forest."Gunmen raided the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) School in the town of Jangebe at around 1.a.m on Friday.Earlier reports said 317 girls were abducted, but the state governor said some hid in the bush and the 279 missing were now back home.Balarabe Kagara was reunited with his 14-year-old daughters:"I am very happy indeed, God has made this ordeal that we found ourselves in to come to an end, we are happy, we thank God for everything.''The state governor said "repentant bandits" working with the government under an amnesty program had helped secure the girls' release. Armed criminal groups have targeted Nigerian schools with mass kidnappings for ransom, in a trend started by the jihadist group Boko Haram. President Muhammadu Buhari warned against paying ransoms to kidnappers, which the national government has denied doing. He said ransom payments will continue to encourage kidnapping and urged the police and the military to bring the kidnappers to justice.

  • A Japanese entrepreneur is selecting 8 people for the first civilian trip to the moon and you could join the crew

    Pre-registration for the trip is open through March 14, and an initial screening process will begin March 21, according to the mission website.

  • Covid: Biden promises vaccines for all US adults by end of May

    The US president also insists the "fight is not over", as some states move to relax Covid rules.

  • US sanctions Russian officials over nerve-agent attack

    The Biden administration sanctioned seven mid-level and senior Russian officials on Tuesday, along with more than a dozen government entities, over a nearly fatal nerve-agent attack on opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his subsequent jailing. The measures, emphasizing the use of the Russian nerve agent as a banned chemical weapon, marked the Biden administration's first sanctions against associates of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader was a favorite of former President Donald Trump even during covert Russian hacking and social media campaigns aimed at destabilizing the U.S.

  • House Call: Cue the Waterworks and Welcome to March

    Zoë’s newsletter comes to a web page near you, and the theme of the day is dampOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden's SEC nominee vows review of GameStop trading issues, climate disclosures

    U.S. President Joe Biden's pick to head a key market regulator promised on Tuesday a thorough review of issues raised by the GameStop Corp stock frenzy and suggested companies may have to disclose their potential risks from climate change. Gary Gensler, the president's nominee to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, said he would look into whether retail investors get the best prices when brokers are paid for their order flow and business practices that incentivize trading. He also said the agency could explore potential issues that are raised when a handful of firms, such as Citadel Securities, dominate the processing of orders for retail traders.

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes