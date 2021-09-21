This 1-of-5 1044 HP Koenigsegg Agera S Is Heading to Auction

Are you still kicking yourself over missing out on the Koenigsegg Agera S last decade? Well, Friday just might be your lucky day.

Collecting Cars has just announced the inclusion of the one-of-five Swedish supercar as part of its “Heselden Collection” online auction. Running from now until the end of the week, the auction offers one last chance to get your hands on one of the rarest supercars of the last decade.

Introduced in 2012 for markets where E85 biofuel wasn’t readily available, the Agera S is an even more exclusive version of the Agera R. The specific example has an emerald-green tinted carbon-fiber body accented with gloss carbon segments and neon green stripes. It was also the first Koenigsegg model to ride on the brand’s now-trademark hollow-space, carbon-fiber “Aircore” wheels. The rims are 40-percent lighter than forged allow wheels, lowering the car’s overall weight and making it easier to pilot at high speeds.

Pop open the car’s dihedral helix doors and you’ll find jet fighter-inspired cockpit. It matches the bold look of the car’s exterior, with plenty of carbon-fiber accents. The bucket seats, meanwhile, are trimmed in black leather with neon-green stitching.

Because it doesn’t run on E85 biodisel, the Agera S does away with its more common sibling’s Flex Fuel system. Everything else is the same. This includes, most importantly of all, its 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. Mated to a seven-speed automatic that sends power to the rear axle, the brawny mill is capable of churning out a hair-raising 1,044 horses and 811 ft lbs of twist. Thanks to all that power the supercar can rocket from zero to 62 mph in just 2.5 second and hit a top speed of 249 mph.

Although its nine years old at this point, this Agera S remains in “superb” and “excellent” condition, according to the auction house, and has just 2,064 miles on the odometer. As of press time, bidding had already reached $957,555. But because of its condition and the fact that it cost $1.46 million brand new, we wouldn’t be surprised to see that number climb much higher.

