1 in 5 adults think they have a food allergy. Fewer actually do, study shows

Nearly 20 percent of American adults claim they're afflicted with a food allergy.

Yet just 10 percent actually have a food allergy and even fewer — 1 in 20 — received a doctor's diagnosis, finds research published Friday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

Researchers asked 40,000 Americans about their food allergies and found 10.8 percent were allergic to at least one food, although 19 percent believed they had a food allergy. Of those with an allergy, nearly half developed them in adulthood and 38 percent reported a food allergy reaction so severe they were sent to an emergency room.

The most common food allergies listed in the study were shellfish, which affects an estimated 7.2 million U.S. adults, followed by milk, peanuts, tree nuts, fin fish, eggs, wheat, soy and sesame.

The study offered some guidance for those with a potential food allergy, which can be costly and life-threatening. If people have a suspected aversion to a certain food, the study said, they should seek confirmation of an allergy by a doctor. If they are allergic, a doctor could prescribe treatment. If not, they don't have to avoid certain foods unnecessarily.

Dr. Ruchi S. Gupta of Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, who conducted the study, was not immediately reachable for comment. But Dr. Sara Anvari, director of clinical trials of the food and allergy program at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, agreed people should seek a doctor's clarification. Potentially allergic patients may merely have intolerances to foods like milk, which can be treated, or may require an epinephrine injection in case of serious allergic reactions.

The study comes as research emerges for a new peanut allergy treatment that could build some tolerance to peanuts in those who are allergic. Also, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued new guidelines in 2017 saying peanut allergies can be curbed by introducing children to the legume as young as early infancy.

It also comes at a time when gluten allergies — or intolerances — are having a major impact on food producers, with gluten-free Girl Scout cookies, Papa John's pizza crusts and Subway sandwich bread now being sold. Gluten avoiders could also benefit from the clarity of a doctor, who could determine whether they're suffering from something as serious as a wheat allergy or celiac disease. Gluten-free diets in pregnant women were linked to birth defects in a study last year.

