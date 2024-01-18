1 in 5 Columbus residents say partner's love of same sports teams more important than politics

Almost one in five Columbus residents would rather date someone who’s a fan of the same sports than someone who shares their political beliefs, a study has found.

According to a study from BonusFinder.com, 18.5% of Columbus residents agreed with the statement, “it is more important to me that my partner is a fan of the same sport as me than that they share the same political beliefs."

The betting site surveyed 1,001 Ohioans, including 205 Columbus residents, in a bid to see which Ohio cities are pickiest about dating other sports fans. They compared Akron, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo and Youngstown.

People from other cities in Ohio shared similar sentiments as Columbus residents.

Cincinnati and Cleveland residents were more likely than Columbus residents to answer yes to the question – 28.6% of Cincinnati residents also said sports affiliation was more important than political beliefs in choosing a partner, as well as 19.2% of Cleveland residents. Akron residents were the least likely to agree, with only 13.6% in agreement.

More than one in eight (15.6%) of Columbus residents said they would never date someone who supports a team they hate, and 10.7% said they would break up with someone for that reason.

