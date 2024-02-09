1-out-of-5 New Jersey bridges need repairs with hundreds rated 'structurally deficient'

New Jersey has nearly 7,000 bridges across thousands of miles of local, county and state roads.

And nearly 20% of those bridges are in need of repair. Hundreds are rated in poor condition by the U.S. Department of Transportation, and hundreds more as "structurally deficient."

In Bergen County, nearly 1 out of 4 bridges rates as in need of repair ― among the highest rates in New Jersey.

To see a detailed listing of all the bridges in New Jersey ― and those in your neighborhood ― visit NorthJersey's DataDive page of bridge inspections.

The bridge inspection data has complete listings, a clickable map and ratings and locations for each bridge in New Jersey.

And check out our complete data sets, which include everything from mortgage rates to weather data to community crime statistics to hospital statistics and much, much more.

There is easy access to more than 50 data sets at data.northjersey.com

Just be careful, it's addictive.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hundreds of New Jersey bridges rated 'structurally deficient' by DOT