$1.5 million ancient Buddha statue stolen from Los Angeles art gallery
Security cameras captured the moment an ancient Buddha statue worth $1.5 million was stolen from a Los Angeles art gallery. The bronze sculpture was stolen on Sept. 18 from the Barakat Gallery in Beverly Grove around 3:45 a.m. Weighing 250 pounds, the artifact dates back to Japan’s Edo Period (1603-1867), according to gallery owners. It was believed to have been commissioned for the centerpiece of a temple. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff reports on September 22, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/1-5-million-bronze-buddha-statue-stolen-from-los-angeles-art-gallery/