$1.5 million in drugs seized in Everett apartment

A large quantity of drugs, valued at $1.5 million, was seized inside an Everett apartment, according to a media release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

On the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 19, apartment staff who was processing an eviction of an abandoned apartment spotted a large quantity of drugs when they entered the apartment.

Everett police who responded to the 911 call also noted the large quantity of drugs inside the apartment and requested assistance.

Detectives with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force determined that the large amount of drugs was indicative of a high-level drug trafficking operation.

In all, detectives seized over 3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol.

A person of interest has been identified in this incident and it remains an active investigation.