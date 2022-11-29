$1.5 million in fentanyl seized in Somerset interstate stop

Nov. 29—SOMERSET — Two out-of-state men are in jail after investigators said more than six pounds of fentanyl was found in their vehicle last week.

That's approximately $1.5 million worth of the lethal drug, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Investigators found the drugs hidden underneath a passenger seat cushion Nov. 21, Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.

Jose Cortez Benitez, of San Mateo, California, and Ramiro Hernandez, of New Rochelle, New York, were heading east on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Stonycreek Township when the search was conducted, Metzgar said in a release to media.

State police initiated a traffic stop after spotting the vehicle on the road with a license plate cover partially obstructing the plate information and "heavily tinted" windows that unlawfully obstructed the view of occupants inside, according to a criminal complaint.

Benitez was identified by state police as the driver of the vehicle.

He gave police permission to search the vehicle, Trooper Bruce Waters wrote.

Federal Drug Enforcement Agency officials note that one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people, based on its potency. A kilogram is 2.2 pounds.

Metzgar said the bust was believed to be among the largest recorded fentanyl busts in the county.

"This drug in particular is very dangerous, and with the amount that was taken off the street in this bust, it was certainly a massive hit to the illegal drug distribution operation involved," Metzgar said.

She credited state police for their work.

"The danger they put themselves in to make these busts often goes unnoticed, and on behalf of all the citizens of Somerset County, I am grateful for their service," Metzgar said.

Benitez and Hernandez both remain in jail awaiting preliminary hearings before District Judge Susan Mankamyer.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst.