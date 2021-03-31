1.5 million fewer Scots 'would have been vaccinated under SNP demand to join EU scheme'

Simon Johnson
·4 min read
A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca&#39;s COVID-19 vaccine - Reuters
A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine - Reuters

More than 1.5 million fewer Scots would have been vaccinated under the SNP's plan to join the shambolic EU programme, the Scottish Tory leader has disclosed as he hailed the "incredible success" of the UK roll-out.

Douglas Ross said the roll-out demonstrated the overwhelming benefits of Scotland remaining part of the United Kingdom, with around 2.5 million people having now received their first dose.

If the average vaccination rate across the EU was applied to Scotland, he said this figure would have been only 877,952 and this exposed another "glaring weakness" in the nationalist case for separation.

Speaking ahead of an election campaign event in which he will set out his NHS spending pledges for the next parliament, Mr Ross said: "“The SNP are in denial about how much worse off we would be if they had got their way and we were left out of the world-leading UK vaccine scheme."

A series of Ms Sturgeon's ministers demanded the UK sign up to the EU's vaccine procurement plan last year and expressed outrage when Boris Johnson refused.

Mike Russell, the Constitution Secretary, warned at the time: "This idiotic refusal is all about Brexit and nothing to do with the pandemic. It will cost lives."

Maree Todd, the Children's Minister, sarcastically tweeted: "Of course any drug company in the world who wants to sell a vaccine will definitely come to our relatively tiny market first. Of course they will." The decision was also publicly opposed by a series of SNP MPs.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross - Getty Images Europe
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross - Getty Images Europe

Instead, the UK Government arranged for British-based AstraZeneca to partner Oxford University to develop the vaccine last year and took the gamble of pouring tens of millions of pounds of taxpayers' money into setting up a production line before there was any proof that the vaccine would work.

Mr Johnson also put Kate Bingham, a life sciences venture capitalist, in charge of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce (VTF) and gave her wide discretion to speed up the process and lay steep bets on vaccine candidates.

The VTF bought doses early from seven different candidates and has now secured deals for 407 million doses, enough to vaccinate the population many times over.

According to a VTF report, joining the EU's procurement bloc would have barred the UK from making outside negotiations.

The EU was months behind in signing its own deals with AstraZeneca and German company Pfizer and is now suffering severe shortages amid production problems on the Continent.

Official figures on Wednesday showed 61 deaths were registered in Scotland last week that mentioned Covid on the death certificate, a fall of five from the previous week.

Scotland's Covid death toll has dropped every week since Jan 24 and deaths from all causes are below average for this time of year for the third week in a row. Thursday is the last day of the Scottish Government's "stay at home" order.

Mr Ross said: "The vaccination rollout has been an incredible success story across Scotland and the United Kingdom.

"My thanks go to our heroic NHS staff, volunteers in our communities and our Armed Forces who have all stepped up to deliver this astonishing achievement." He said the Scottish Tories would "fully" fund the NHS over the next parliament.

Pressed how many people would have been vaccinated in an independent Scotland in the EU, Ms Sturgeon admitted the UK was doing "incredibly well" but avoided the question by instead arguing that the country would have performed just as well without Brexit.

She told ITV News: "It would still be open to the UK to secure its own vaccines and to take the decisions it has taken." She also argued the pandemic will only be over "when the whole world is properly protected and properly vaccinated."

Mairi Gougeon, the SNP's Public Health Minister, said: "While Boris Johnson apparently told his Tory MPs that the success of the vaccination roll-out is down to 'greed', we know that that isn't the case. It is down to the brilliance of our scientists and researchers, and our invaluable National Health Service."

