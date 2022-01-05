🌱 1 Of 5 Seized Firearms From Mobile + Eagles Nursed To Health

Happy Thursday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

A t-storm around in the a.m.. High: 71 Low: 34.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Mobile:

According to data from the 2020 Alabama forfeiture report, nearly one out of every five firearms seized in the entire state was taken in Mobile County. Out of 773 firearms confiscated in Alabama in 2020, 147 of those guns came from Mobile County and 121 were seized from the city. Lawrence Battiste, Mobile's Director of Public Safety, has said that the numbers from the report are relatively low when compared to how many guns are actually taken off the streets daily. (NBC 15 WPMI) On Dec. 27, the Environmental Studies Center (ESC) of Mobile received a call concerning two injured bald eagles that had been found near Mud Lake north of the Causeway. The eagles, who had been found completely coated in mud, were triaged and cleaned at ESC before being transported to The Wildlife Sanctuary of North West Florida. On Wednesday, the now-healthy eagles were released back into the wild where they were found.(NBC 15 WPMI) Ascension Providence in Mobile is seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, prompting changes to the facility's visitor policies. Patients with COVID-19 may have one designated visitor for the entire hospitalization, and visitation is restricted to end-of-life care or special circumstances. Visitation for non-COVID patients is limited to two visitors, who must be 18 and older, per day. (FOX10 News)

Today in Mobile:

STEAM Club At Ben May Main Library - Mobile Public Library (3:00 PM)

From my notebook:

If you're thinking of getting tested for COVID-19 in Mobile, you'll want to go early. Long lines continue to plague urgent care centers and testing facilities countywide. (NBC 15 WPMI)

Mobile County Public Schools on Tuesday stated that masks are "strongly recommended" in school buildings. (WKRG News 5)

A major crash closed I-10 Bayway westbound lanes early Wednesday morning; the lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m after the accident was cleared. (FOX10 News)

Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

