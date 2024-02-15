1 in 5 Wisconsin drivers has an OWI. This plan to reduce that centers on ignition interlocks.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving says it supports a bill by state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, to call for the use of ignition interlock devices to curb drinking and driving in Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin, one in five licensed motorists has at least one conviction for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

State Sen. Chris Larson is pushing for a seventh time a proposal that would require all motorists convicted of OWI offenses — even first-timers — to get alcohol-detecting ignition interlock devices for their cars.

"Too many people drive while intoxicated, thinking they're unlikely to be caught and that, if they are pulled over, it won't affect their lives," said Larson, D-Milwaukee. "We need to do more to change our dangerous culture of drinking and driving."

He pitched the merits of his proposal at a news conference Thursday, joined by Mothers Against Drunk Driving representatives.

Wisconsin has some of the loosest laws on the use of interlocks on vehicles driven by motorists convicted of driving while impaired.

Use of a device likely could have played a vital role in preventing any number of fatal crashes around the state, including a deadly wrong-way collision that killed three people and injured two others in Weyauwega in December, said Erin Payton, a MADD regional executive director.

What are Wisconsin's drunk driving laws?

Drunk driving isn't allowed in any state. In Wisconsin, however, a person's first three operating while intoxicated penalties — excluding having an above-average blood alcohol level or causing harm or damage that can worsen a sentence — are considered misdemeanors.

A fourth offense is considered a felony, punishable by up to six years in prison.

Ignition interlock devices have been required use for drivers in Wisconsin convicted of either:

A first-time OWI offense with an alcohol concentration of 0.15% or higher

A repeat OWI offender

A driver who refused to provide a breath or blood sample for a chemical test during a traffic stop.

What is an ignition interlock device? What does it do?

The device is a breathalyzer, about the size of a cellphone, that's fitted to a driver's vehicle. It requires the driver to blow into a mouthpiece on the device before starting or continuing to operate the vehicle. If it detects a blood-alcohol concentration above 0.02%, the vehicle won't start.

A small camera also is placed on the dash or window frame, facing the driver, to make sure only the person who's supposed to use the device is blowing into it.

Who pays for an ignition interlock device?

Offenders would pay for the equipment, not Wisconsin taxpayers or a court system, Payton said. Costs for the equipment run about $120 a month.

Erin Payton, regional executive director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, supports a bill introduced by state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, that calls for more widespread use of ignition interlock devices.

Drunk driving in Wisconsin: By the numbers

Roughly 770,000 of Wisconsin's 4.3 million licensed drivers have at least a single conviction for OWI, Larson said.

In 2022, more than 23,000 people in Wisconsin were convicted of an OWI offense and nearly one-third of all traffic-related fatalities were attributed to impaired driving due to alcohol.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention promotes the idea that ignition interlock devices reduce drunk driving recidivism by 67%. In Wisconsin, such devices have prevented more than 410,000 drunk-driving attempts during a 16-year period, Larson said.

Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, has introduced a bill that calls for the use of ignition interlock devices. Mothers Against Drunk Driving supports the measure, saying it is key to curbing drinking and driving in Wisconsin.

What's the motivation behind Sen. Chris Larson's bill?

Larson has pushed for tougher drunk driving laws in Wisconsin for 25 years. Previous attempts to pass a bill requiring the devices failed, even after he amended it in several sessions.

For him, the crusade is personal. On Christmas Eve 1998, he awoke to news that a good friend and classmate at Thomas More High School had been killed by a drunk driver the night before.

"It's time that we do more to curb our culture of drinking and driving while mitigating fatalities, injuries and property loss caused by drunk drivers," Larson said.

