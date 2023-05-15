1,500 grams of cocaine fall out of woman's fake pregnancy belly during South Carolina traffic stop

Two people were arrested in South Carolina for allegedly trying to traffic illicit drugs under a false pregnancy belly, authorities said.

Deputies spoke to suspects Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem during a traffic stop last month, where Mitchem appeared visibly pregnant, the Anderson County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The traffic stop was initiated after deputies observed Miller, who was driving, zigzagging through traffic on Interstate 85 and nearly colliding with an 18-wheeler, the sheriff's office said. Upon being separated and spoken to, the pair allegedly gave deputies conflicting information about Mitchem's due date.

"As Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of her conflicting story, Mitchem immediately took off running and very quickly drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach," the sheriff's department said.

The arrest occurred in April, but the sheriff’s office announced the incident on Mother’s Day.

Deputies discovered more than 1,500 grams of cocaine during the stop, according to the sheriff's office.

Inmate records show Miller and Mitchem were denied bond and remain in custody.

It's unclear whether Mitchem and Miller have retained attorneys in their case.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com