1,500 incarcerated people could get new trials after court hears arguments on split juries

In a decision that could affect more than 1,500 incarcerated people, the Louisiana Supreme Court will decide whether a person who was convicted by a non-unanimous jury and has exhausted their appeals can get a new trial.

The Supreme Court decided Tuesday to hear arguments in Reginald Reddick's case.

Reddick was found guilty in 1997 on a second-degree murder charge and sentenced to life in prison. The jury voted 10-2 to convict Reddick. Reddick and his attorneys with the Promise of Justice Initiative argued that conviction is unconstitutional because the jury did not vote unanimously.

Reddick asked for post-conviction relief, which is how someone can challenge a conviction after they've exhausted all of their appeals.

A Plaquemines Parish judge ruled in favor of Reddick in August, granting him a new trial. But the state appealed the decision, which was upheld by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal. The state again appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

“This is an important step towards overturning these racist and unconstitutional verdicts across the state, and provides hope for Mr. Reddick and the thousands of other Louisianans who have been impacted by Jim Crow juries,” attorney Hardell Ward, who represents Reddick, said in a statement.

“Now we continue our fight and work to undo the rest of these unconstitutional Jim Crow jury verdicts, one by one.”

Reddick's filing comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that the Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial requires a unanimous verdict to convict a defendant of a serious crime and that state juries are held to the same standard as federal juries in coming to a unanimous decision.

Louisiana and Oregon were the only two states that allowed split juries. Louisiana has since voted to require unanimous juries for crimes committed after 2019, but that ruling was not retroactive.

In its opinion, the court wrote that allowing nonunanimous jury verdicts was driven by racism and that courts in Louisiana and Oregon both acknowledged race was a motivating factor in adapting split jury rules.

The decision only applied to instances where a person had not exhausted their appeals. Reddick's attorneys argued that shouldn't be the case.

"Failure to apply (the U.S. Supreme Court decision) to (Reddick), who remains a victim of the Jim Crow jury system, would be express acquiescence in structural racism and would permit the ongoing detention of (Reddick) based on a patently unconstitutional conviction," Ward wrote in Reddick's post-conviction relief request.

