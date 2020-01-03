1,500 pounds of pot in California man’s box truck found by police dog, Iowa cops say

A California man caught speeding past a police officer was hauling about 1,500 pounds of marijuana, Iowa police say.

It’s worth a lot of money, media outlets report.

The driver of a Penske box truck was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on New Year’s Day, KETV reported. After the driver was ticketed, a police dog sniffed out the drugs, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Police found 61 U-Haul moving boxes with marijuana packed inside when they searched the box truck, KETV reported. It was estimated to be worth $4.5 million, according to KMTV.

Dmitry Borisov, of Los Angeles, was arrested, The Daily Nonpareil reported.

The 34-year-old was in jail on charges of intent to deliver 100 kilograms of marijuana, tax stamp violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug vehicle, records show.

