1,500+ without power in Belmont Wednesday night

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 1,500 customers are without power on the south side of Belmont Wednesday evening, according to Duke Energy.

The company says the outage was reported around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 27.

Belmont Fire officials say a large tree branch fell on power lines along South Point Road near Boat Club Road.

Duke expects the outage to be restored by 9:15 p.m.

