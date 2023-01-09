At S$1.52, Is PropNex Limited (SGX:OYY) Worth Looking At Closely?

PropNex Limited (SGX:OYY), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SGX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on PropNex’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is PropNex Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.55x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 7.68x, which means if you buy PropNex today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe PropNex should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like PropNex’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will PropNex generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of PropNex, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -4.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? OYY seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on OYY, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OYY for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on OYY should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for PropNex and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in PropNex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

