$1.5M grant to back renovation of 'Pitt-Johnstown Future Works' site in city's downtown

Oct. 20—The future site of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown's planned center for advanced manufacturing, engineering and automation will soon get an overhaul funded by a $1.5 million grant.

The grant was awarded to Pittsburgh Gateways Corp. by the Appalachian Regional Commission POWER Initiative.

It was announced last week that Pitt-Johnstown chose downtown Johnstown's "Jupiter" building in the 400 block of Main Street to house the school's "Pitt-Johnstown Future Works" project.

The renovation will make additional space available for complementary groups dedicated to advanced learning, job training and entrepreneurship.

"This grant will support Pitt-Johnstown's educational programming downtown, contribute to local workforce development, boost entrepreneurial innovation and accelerate the ongoing transformation of our region," Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said in a statement.

Spectar previously said that the vision for "Pitt-Johnstown Future Works" is to offer opportunities not only to university students, but also to people in vocational-technical education, kindergarten through 12th grade and the workforce who are interested in gaining skills for new career opportunities.

The grant is part of a total of $54 million awarded to support 64 projects in 217 coal-impacted counties through ARC's POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) initiative.

That program directs federal resources to economic diversification projects in communities throughout Appalachia that are affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant and coal-related supply chain industries.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the strong upward momentum in Johnstown," Pittsburgh Gateways Corp. Chairman Robert Meeder said. "With these ARC POWER funds in place, UPJ and Pittsburgh Gateways qualify to leverage and accept additional private and state funds to meet all education and workforce objectives. It's a great day for the city's future."

Pittsburgh Gateways Corp. is a nonprofit economic development group that assists communities with planning, management, research and other endeavors to help combat community deterioration.

ARC is a partnership among the federal government and 13 states in the Appalachian region focused on economic development.

ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin said projects such as the renovation and restoration of the "Jupiter" building are "resulting in life-changing transformations, which in turn not only provides new economic opportunities, but brings a renewed sense of hope and purpose across our Appalachian region."

"From workforce training and agriculture, to downtown development and broadband expansion, the projects receiving grants in this round of POWER funding show that the future of Appalachia's coal-impacted communities is economically diverse and innovative," she said.

The Pitt-Johnstown Future Works project has also received support from Vision Together 2025, the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, the 1889 Foundation and the Richard King Mellon Foundation. In addition, the Polacek family of JWF Industries provided a $1 million donation.